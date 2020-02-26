If you go through the list of wrestling champs around the state you’ll notice a trend. Wrestling is a family sport. It’s a sport that gets passed down from generation to generation, from father to son, each one carrying the torch from the previous generation.
“When you get into your Cadotts and your Ellsworths, the last names never seem to change,” Regis/Altoona middle school wrestling coach Ryan Kostka said. “It’s that family thing.”
For years Regis has been trying to reach that upper echelon of Wisconsin wrestling. They’ve had an up-and-down history with the team repeatedly having to shut down due to insufficient numbers, but now Regis/Altoona wrestling (RAW) can say it’s created something special. After a 27 year drought for Regis wrestling, Payton Kostka will follow in his father’s footsteps and wrestle in the state tournament this weekend.
“It’s pretty cool that we’re keeping the family tradition,” Payton said.
Not only is Payton just the first state wrestler from Regis in nearly three decades, the last Regis wrestler to make state was his father, Ryan, who took the trip to the WISSA state tournament in 1993.
“It’s kind of cool, but it’s sad it took 27 years between (Regis) wrestlers going to state,” Ryan said. “That’s too long of a period. It would have been nice to have a lot more in there.”
Nowadays, Ryan is part of the RAW coaching staff trying to change that and make the program a Wisconsin powerhouse. They’ve come a long way recently, with the middle school team now reaching 24 wrestlers, compared to just one – Payton – in 2013.
Back then, Payton had no peers to wrestle with at school. He worked out with other children in the Eau Claire area, but couldn’t grapple with anyone at Regis outside of the varsity team and boys at least three years older than him.
Over time though, the program began to grow under the leadership of Shawn Albee and Tyler Tomesh.
Payton took his love for the sport, the love his father instilled in him when he was a child and the love his grandfather, Dwayne, instilled in his son a generation prior, and wanted to share it to bring other students into wrestling.
“I wanted to build the program so I kept asking kids to come out,” he said.
Finally, when Payton took second place at the Osceola Division 2 sectional on Saturday with a 7-2 decision over Ellsworth’s Carter Huppert, the program reached its goal.
“It adds the credibility that’s necessary for the program,” Tomesh said.
For Albee, Payton’s 2nd place finish was the payoff of years of hard work for both Payton individually and the Regis/Altoona program as a whole.
“Success breeds success,” Albee said.
Now Payton is like a celebrity for the younger children on the team.
“All these middle schoolers look up to me and it’s kind of cool,” he said. “I’ll be walking down the hallway and they’ll say ‘I hear you’re going to state’ and it’s like I don’t even know what their names are, but I give them a high five and keep going.”
It has, however, added pressure on one of those middle schoolers. Eighth grader Chase Kostka now knows he’s the next in line to carry the family’s name.
“Seeing my older brother qualify for state means I have to live up to that,” he said.
If everything goes as planned, Chase shouldn’t have a problem according to his coaches. He’s an exceptionally talented wrestler and unlike his older brother, he’ll have someone close to him in age to look up to.
“I hope he goes further than I do,” Payton said. “I hope he can take it to the next level.”
State wrestling will begin at 3 p.m. today, starting with Division 1 preliminaries. Payton will wrestle his first match against Luxemburg-Casco’s Isaac Blohowiak at 7:15 p.m.