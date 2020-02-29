MADISON — Randy Skillings sat motionless in Williams Stadium. He had come to watch his son Sam Skillings and the Menomonie Mustangs take on River Falls on a cool September evening. Things had been going great, the Mustangs were up by two scores in the fourth, but a Wildcats pass to the flat changed everything. Sam ran up field to make the tackle and all of the sudden the stadium went silent.
Randy couldn’t move.
“I stayed in my seat trying to think it wasn’t him,” he said.
But in the back of his mind he already knew who it was. As players ran to the sideline in tears, urging medical personnel to rush over it became clear that Sam was down and whatever had happened was severe.
“It was devastating,” Randy said. “That’s the only word to describe it really.”
Sam had taken his junior year of football off to focus on wrestling and achieve his dream of getting a Big Ten wrestling offer. He worked all year training to wrestle at the Fargo Cadet National Championships and finally he got an offer from the University of Minnesota. With the offer in his back pocket, he decided to come back to football for one more year.
“He just missed it,” Randy said. “The teammates, his buddies, they all wanted him to come back. That’s the way it went I guess.”
Then it all came to an end on that one play.
“I was running on the sideline after him and I went to lunge and tackle him and I planted on my left foot and one of my teammates missed a tackle and went shoulder first into my leg,” he said. “I didn’t see him coming but I felt a lot of pressure. Then I felt the pressure kind of release and I heard a crack, but it didn’t really hit me.”
The adrenaline kept the pain at bay for a little while, but when he sat up, he realized the magnitude of the injury.
“My leg was off to the side,” he said. “It was shocking, and I was worried I wouldn’t be able to wrestle this year.”
That’s where everyone’s mind went. Skillings was coming off a second-place finish at state in Division 1 182-pound wrestling and everyone knew this year was supposed to be special. But in that moment, his whole future was put into question. In that moment, people weren’t sure he’d ever wrestle for Menomonie again, let alone return to reach the podium at state wrestling five months later.
Skillings says that day, September Friday the 13th, was a blur. He remembers getting taken away in the ambulance and wondering if his Mustangs had won.
“I was trying to call my coach to see if we won and there were like 30 seconds left and we were up by two touchdowns,” he said. “I was just really drugged up.”
He was taken to the Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire where doctors diagnosed him with a broken fibula and tibia. With the injury occurring right under his right knee, doctors were convinced he had torn his ACL, which would have whipped away his senior wrestling season.
“The next few days were pretty hard,” he said. “I was in the hospital and I couldn’t shower for two and a half, three days, it was pretty bad. I had turf in my bed because they couldn’t move me, it was just too painful.”
The diagnosis on his knee was positive. There was minimal ligament damage, but he needed surgery to put a medal rod in his leg and screws to hold everything together.
The ensuing months were arduous. He had just been at the pinnacle of his sport and now he could barely walk, let alone wrestle.
When he finally returned to the mat, Mustangs coach Ray Paul knew it was going to be a long process to get Sam back to his top form. They worked together on a modified training schedule, limiting running and any actives that might put any strain on his knee.
It wasn’t until Christmas that Sam was cleared for contact. When he returned to the mat, he picked up right where he left off, going 22-1 before heading to Madison.
As expected, Skillings won his first two matches by pinfalls, defeating Wauwatosa West's Simon Doyle and Burlington’s Qwade Gehring. But in the semifinals, Skillings got caught, losing a 4-3 decision to Baraboo’s John Gunderson.
“That’s a match I truly believe I win nine times out of ten and I just didn’t get it done in that match,” he said. “It was hard to take.”
That frustration didn’t subside on Saturday. Sam took the mat in his consolation semifinals against Kimberly’s Deiondre Williams. Let’s just say, Williams didn’t have a chance. Sam won a technical fall in 2:18. A few hours later, Burlington’s Qwade Gehring found himself on his back in 35 seconds.
“I was pissed off today,” Sam said. “It just fueled me. It’s going to sting for a little while.”
How much did the injury affect him? The answer can’t really be known. Sam said it didn’t and Paul agreed, but Sam also said his flexibility hasn’t been the same since the injury and sometimes he feels discomfort in certain positions.
As for if he regrets playing football, Sam said no and his father agreed.
“I wouldn’t change anything,” Sam said.
Even without a state title, Sam leaves Madison as one of the Mustangs' greatest wrestlers. He’ll be healthier next year and ready to take the Big Ten by storm.
Rothbauer achieves dream
Had you told Bloomer/Colfax’s Rowen Rothbauer he’d be competing at state when the season started, he might have laughed at you.
It wasn’t until December 28, at the Northern Badger, that he thought this year might be something special.
There he defeated River Falls’ Tyler Haydon and he said he began to realize a trip to Madison might be in the cards.
Despite falling to Lodi’s Colton Nicolay in his opening match, Rothbauer came back, stringing together three straight wins and getting redemption against Nicolay, winning a 6-1 decision to clinch a third place finish in the Division 2 152-pound class.
“It’s pretty cool,” he said. “When I was in middle school I never thought I’d do this, this is a dream. I’m pretty proud of myself.”
Ramberg rallies for 3rd
Baldwin-Woodville’s Max Ramberg achieved his first goal Thursday, making his debut appearance at the state tournament in Madison and two days later he reached another milestone, taking third place in the Division 2 170-pound class.
“It was a surreal feeling,” he said. “It’s a big goal to make it to the state tournament and place high.”
He scored a 5-1 decision over Chilton/Hilbert’s Trent Breckheimer to reach the podium.
Guthrie returns to end strong
Baldwin-Woodville’s Max Guthrie didn’t start the tournament the way he would have liked, but three straight victories including a win over his opening match foe Alex Witt of Monroe, let the Hawks junior head home from Madison with a third place finish.