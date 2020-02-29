MADISON — Cadott’s Brady Spaeth didn’t take his father’s advice.
A year ago, he listened when his father told him not to back flip if he won the state title, but after clinching the Division 3 170-pound title as a senior in Madison, there wasn’t much his coach and father Joshua Spaeth could do to stop him. Just seconds after pinning Marshall’s Dylan Horstmeyer at the 2:49 mark, Spaeth ran to the center of the mat and took off for the air.
“It felt great, really great,” Spaeth said. “It pretty much just happened; I practice it all the time.”
It was the culmination of one of the greatest careers a Cadott wrestler has ever had. Spaeth clinched back-to-back state champions and completed consecutive perfect seasons, moving to 92-0 since the start of his junior year.
“He’s been dominant,” Joshua said. “I think he’s majored or pinned or tech-falled the majority of his opponents the last two years. It’s been special.”
The victory continued the Spaeth family’s long wrestling legacy. Joshua was a state champion for Cadott in 1997 and it was only natural for his son to be following in his footsteps.
“It’s special, our family has been wrestling for a lot of years,” Joshua said. “There were a lot of expectations on him his whole life and he’s exceeded those expectations.”
It was also a somber moment for Joshua, who will say goodbye to his son after coaching him for 14 years. Now, Spaeth will begin preparing for wrestling at the University of Minnesota next year.
“I’m happy to finish off my high school season with the Hornets like this, I’m always going to remember it,” Spaeth said, “but college is a time to keep getting better. It’s time to keep moving on.”
Brenner’s rollercoaster ends on top
Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee’s Blaine Brenner wasn’t even wrestling when he showed up at the Kohl Center on Thursday afternoon for the state tournament. He was here for a weigh in and to watch his teammates wrestle in the opening round. It was supposed to be a relaxing start to a stressful weekend, but then he left his equipment bag at coat check and when he came back it was gone.
“He was pretty upset,” Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee coach Greg Burzynski said.
Brenner’s parents said it was nerve-racking. They spent hours that night looking for the bag until security sent them home. Having the bag taken was concerning, but losing his wrestling shoes, headgear and EpiPen threatened to throw Brenner off just hours before the biggest high school wrestling weekend of the year.
Then Friday started and it was all past him.
“I called Blaine the next morning and he was laser focused,” Brenner’s father, Bob Brenner, said.
A day later, wearing shoes he’d never worn before, Brenner completed a perfect 45-0 season and avenged a freshman year loss to East Troy’s Tommy Larson by beating the two-time defending state champion 7-4 in the Division 2 120-pound final.
“It feels good,” Brenner said. “I lost to him in the past, but in my mind, I knew I was better than him.”
Brenner controlled the match throughout, never trailing to the then-12-0 Larson.
“It was a very, very smart match he just wrestled,” Burzynski said. “He stayed to his strengths and kept Larson out of his double.”
Clearly missing his usual shoes didn’t slow him down much. After the incident Brenner said his friends all poured in with support, offering everything he could possibly need.
“It was so cool seeing all my buddies hit me up and asking me what I need from them,” he said.
For the finals he wore fellow state champion Greyson Clark’s shoes, a pair of brown and orange shoes Brenner won’t soon forget about.
“I’m thankful for them,” Brenner said. ”As much as I want to keep them, I’m going to return them.”
Boyceville’s Joles repeats
For the second time in as many years, Boyceville’s Trett Joles left Madison a Division 3 182-pound state champion.
This year, the title came courtesy of a 3:31 pinfall of Blair-Taylor’s Logan Shramek.
“I give that Blair-Taylor kid a lot of credit,” Boyceville coach Jamie Olson said. “It was a battle.”
Shramek could only stave off Joles for so long. Eventually the reigning champ showed off his speed, striking quickly to get Shramek on his back for the pin.
“I felt pretty good on my feet,” Joles said. “A little rough on top, but that’s how it goes. I came here to win and that’s what I did.”
Joles walked off the mat having lost just one match over the past two seasons.
“Trett is pound for pound as good as anyone in the state,” Olson said.
For the program, Joles’ impact went far beyond the mat, according to Olson.
“You just don’t get kids like Trett Joles coming through programs,” Olson said. “He’s a special kid, he’s a special kid to the other kids in the program, he’s helping them with diets, you name it, he’s there for them. He’s one of the kids that you love to have.”
Sonnentag gets freshman title
Cadott’s Brayden Sonnentag has been thinking about winning a state title since the first time he saw his uncle, Greg Sonnentag’s, old wrestling videos. He was four years old at the time and he was immediately drawn in.
“He grew up watching Greg and aspiring to be as good as he was,” Brayden’s mother Lacey Sonnentag said.
Eleven years later and Sonnentag is well on his way to equaling his uncle’s legacy with a Division 3 106-pound state title now under his belt.
“It feels great,” Sonnentag said. “All the years coming down here paid off.”
In the final, Sonnentag faced a familiar foe in Saint Croix Falls senior Luke Thaemert. The two met in the sectional finals in Edgar a week earlier with Sonnentag winning a 5-2 decision. This time in the state finals, Sonnentag was even better, beating Thaemert 6-0.
The victory made Sonnentag the first Cadott freshman to ever win a state title, according to head coach Joshua Spaeth, and has Sonnentag on the path to winning four state titles.
“It’s definitely one of my goals,” he said, “but I’m taking it one match at a time, one point at a time, one year at a time.”
Next year things will likely be tougher as Sonnentag becomes the hunted within the wrestling community.
Gerber goes back-to-back
A year ago at this time Tanner Gerber’s arm was raised as he stood in the middle of the Division 3 106-pound ring a freshman champion. Almost 365 days later, he had the same feeling, this time the champion of the Division 3 113-pound class.
“There’s nothing like it, it’s so hard to explain,” he said. “I’m so grateful. It shows hard work really does pay off.”
In the final, he scored an 11-8 decision, taking down Lancaster’s Remington Bontreger to clinch his second straight state title.
“It was a stressful weekend,” Gerber’s father, Dave Gerber said, “After winning last year, anything you do besides win, it’s just stressful.”
It was a strange weekend for the Cameron sophomore, who had a first-round bye then a medical forfeit in his second-round matchup. That meant he didn’t wrestle anyone until the semifinals.
With another title to his name, Gerber tied his older brother Kal’s state title record with two and he’s now halfway to joining the exclusive group with four state titles.
“It is a goal, but I don’t always look at it like that,” Gerber said. “My goal is to win the next match and the next match and if you do that good things happen.”
If he clinches two more, Geber would become the first Cameron wrestler to ever accomplish the feat.
“We’re on the path,” Dave said.
Kostka thankful for state experience
Saturday didn’t end the way Regis/Altoona’s Payton Kostka had hoped, but even a Division 2 152-pound finals loss to Wrightstown’s Ben Durocher couldn’t put too much of a damper on a trip to Madison.
“It’s been an awesome experience,” Kostka said. “I’ve never been down here. To be honest I wasn’t sure I’d make it to the finals. I had doubts in myself, but what I really take away is that if I really believe in myself, I can do it.”
After a pin in his first match, Kostka won two straight decisions before meeting his match in the 48-3 Durocher. The Wrightstown senior was just too overpowering, pinning Kostka at the 1:23 mark.
Despite the loss, Kostka topped his father Ryan’s trip to state in 1993 when the he finished third at the WISSA championship.
“Nothing would make (Ryan) prouder,” Kostka’s mother, Charly Kostka said prior to the match.
Kostka was the first Regis student to make the state tournament since his father and is one of very few Eau Claire students to make it to the finals. It’s a trend Kostka said he wants to change. Even if he didn’t win, he wants the list of Eau Claire champions wrestlers to grow.
“I want to build the program, build it for Eau Claire,” he said.
Ultimately, Kostka said it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, one he’ll not soon forget.
Berg heartbroken in final seconds
Just when it looked like Boyceville’s Josiah Berg had a state championship all but clinched, Poynette’s Cash Stewart scored a two-point takedown with just two seconds to go in the match to force overtime. Berg had a chance for redemption in OT, but his takedown came just out of bounds and Stewart eventually scored a point to win the Division 3 120-pound title.
“It broke my heart that Jo lost the way he did,” Boyceville coach Jamie Olson said. “I’d love to have those 11 seconds back at the end. Those matches are hard to overcome, but there’s a purpose for losses like that, he’ll come back stronger, it’ll make him a better wrestler.”
Even after watching Trett Joles win his state title, Olson still couldn’t shake the feeling of seeing Berg lose.
“I’ll be honest, I’m really down,” he said. “It was a heartbreaking loss, it really was, but we need to move on for it somehow.”
Fortunately for Berg, it wasn’t the end of his career. He’ll have two more years to avenge his loss and if this year is indicative of what’s to come, he should be a serious threat for a state title down the road.
Wahl loses to undefeated champ
A year ago, Cadott’s Nelson Wahl wasn’t sure if he ever wanted to wrestle again.
He was coming off a strong freshman season, but he struggled with his weight and decided not to join the team when his sophomore year started.
“It was heartbreaking for us as parents,” Wahl’s mother, Shannon Wahl said. “We knew we had to let him make that decision… but our fingers were crossed that he would wrestle again.”
Just after Christmas he decided to rejoin the team and finished off his sophomore year sixth in state. When his junior year started, Wahl was fully committed and though it didn’t end in a state title, a second-place finish in the Division 3 152-pound class behind an undefeated state champion is nothing to be ashamed of.
“He had a great tournament,” Cadott coach Joshua Spaeth said. “He wrestled one of the best guys in the nation.”
Aiden Vandenbush got Wahl with a technical fall at the 5:16 mark. It was an impressive showing from the Random Lake junior considering the strength of Wahl this season.
Fortunately for Wahl, he has another year left to come back and clinch that elusive state title. The problem will be getting past Vandenbush, who will also be back, but a change in weight class could change that.
“We learned we’ve got a little work to do to come back next year,” Spaeth said.
Stanger can’t top Gaffey
Ladysmith’s Wade Stanger has been undefeated all season when he faces anyone other than Tanner Gaffey. Unfortunately for Stanger, the Saint Croix Falls junior has beaten him five times this season, including a 3-0 decision in the Division 3 285-pound state championship.
“It’s a tough loss,” Ladysmith coach Casey Gudis said. “(Stanger) had a great year. We’re disappointed in the final match outcome, but it’ll give him a little more drive to come back next year.”
Peters’ run ends in finals
It was clear why Mineral Point’s Nolan Springer was wrestling in the Division 3 160-pound state final the second he stepped on the mat. He is long and strong, with more than a few inches on Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm’s William Peters.
That length did Peters in as Springer got him on his back and pinned him at the 1:48 mark.
“He’s tall and skinny,” Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm coach Chad Olson said. “He just reached over and lifted his leg up. I never expected that.”