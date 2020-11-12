EAU CLAIRE — Health officials are beseeching people to stick to their households and not host or attend big Thanksgiving gatherings, warning that the coronavirus’ outlook is dire as local hospitals are filled with COVID-19 patients.
“We’re asking people to say, ‘It’s more important to protect those we love,’” said Lieske Giese, director of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, at a Thursday press briefing.
Ideally, people shouldn’t travel or visit extended family gatherings for Thanksgiving, but celebrate with the people they live with instead, Giese said.
But if they do attend a gathering, “keep those numbers as small as possible,” she added.
If you can, quarantining for two weeks before and after you travel makes it safer, Giese said.
Getting tested for COVID-19 before going to the family’s Thanksgiving dinner is better than nothing, she said, but it’s not a sufficient precaution.
“A negative test at some point before or after you travel is not a guarantee that you don’t have COVID-19,” Giese said, noting that the virus may take days to show symptoms after exposure. “Don’t see that as a ticket to go visit grandma … don’t go and visit people that are at higher risk.”
If people must visit family or friends over the holiday, don’t toss out your mask or social distancing rules, Giese cautioned.
“My Thanksgiving will be significantly different this year,” she said. “All of ours will be, I hope.”
State health officials are also chiming in with pleas to stay home.
“I know this upcoming holiday season is going to be especially tough. But the actions we take now will ensure that we can celebrate together once this pandemic is over,” Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Thursday in a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The state DHS recommended sharing a meal with people who live with you, delivering meals to others without physical contact, visiting with family and friends online and shopping online instead of in-person.
Government and health officials say that hospitals are alarmingly strained, making large gatherings even more dangerous right now.
“Our hospitals are overwhelmed, our health care workers are exhausted, and too many families have lost a loved one,” said DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk in a news release. “But that doesn’t mean we have to choose between celebrating the holidays and the virus.”
Mayo Clinic Health System announced Tuesday that all its beds in northwest Wisconsin are full. The regional health system had no intensive care or medical surgical beds available at its hospitals in Eau Claire, Menomonie, Barron, Bloomer and Osseo.
All 36 medical-surgical beds at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire were also full as of Tuesday, 14 of them occupied by COVID-19 patients, said Chief Administrative Officer Bill Priest.
In the press release, Evers cited a study by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation that projected 6,000 Wisconsin residents could die COVID-19 by the end of the year.
Just over 2,500 Wisconsin residents have died of COVID-19 as of Thursday.
New stats
COVID-19 hospitalization and death data in Wisconsin this week was alarming.
Eau Claire County reported 183 new cases of the virus on Thursday. Of the county’s nearly 5,500 cases, 1,218 are active cases, and another nearly 4,000 are recovered.
Cementing hospital officials’ warnings that hospital beds are filling up, about 173 coronavirus patients from Eau Claire County have ever been hospitalized — another 25 in the last seven days.
The Health Department’s weekly COVID-19 tracking data, which it released Thursday, showed a slight uptick of the virus’ spread since last week.
The county’s test-positivity rate, or the percentage of all tests that come back positive, rose this week to 19.7%; last week it was at 18.6%.
The community spread percentage, or the portion of people who test positive who don’t know where they contracted the virus, is slightly down this week: 32% over the last 14 days, compared to last week’s 35%.
Contact tracers were able to contact only 52% of new cases within 24 hours this week, compared to 69% of new cases the week before.
The Health Department typically lists how many close contacts it can reach within 48 hours; last week they reached 42%. They are no longer tracking this data because contact tracers can’t handle the number of new positive cases daily, Giese said.
Wisconsin also set a new record Thursday, adding 7,497 new cases of COVID-19. As of Thursday, 293,000 state residents have tested positive for the virus, and almost 5% have ever been hospitalized.
The state DHS added a new category to its disease dashboard on Thursday: “Critically high,” which means the virus’ spread is nearly three times higher than the previous category, “very high.” Eau Claire County is in the critically high category as of Thursday.
“We’re in a place now we were trying to prevent being in,” Giese said Thursday. “...We have entered a new phase of the pandemic. It’s clear from the data we’re in a different space than we were even a month ago.”