EAU CLAIRE — One of the projects interim UW System President Tommy Thompson has supported over the years has been a new Science and Health Sciences building at UW-Eau Claire.
“At each step, Tommy has been our greatest cheerleader,” UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt said Wednesday.
In recognition of Thompson’s advocacy, part of the new science building’s first floor will be named the Tommy Thompson Riverview Commons.
Schmidt made that announcement Wednesday morning during a ceremony on UW-Eau Claire’s campus honoring Thompson’s time as UW System interim president. Thompson will step down Friday from the position.
Thompson stressed the importance of colleges in creating future leaders and emphasized that higher education is an investment, not an expenditure.
“You got a problem, come to the university,” Thompson said. “We’re here to help. We’re here to grow. We’re here to be your partners … We are a problem-solver for the state of Wisconsin. We are the economic engine that’s going to make it all happen.”
Thompson, former Wisconsin governor, became the UW System’s interim president in July 2020 and has held the role for 20 months. Mike Falbo will serve as UW System interim president from March 18 until June 1, when Jay Rothman will take office.
Thompson has not announced his future plans but is moving into the next stage of life. So is the UW-Eau Claire campus. This year, Katharine Thomas Hall and Putnam Hall will be torn down to make way for the Science and Health Sciences building.
The new science building is estimated to cost $256 million. It will replace Phillips Hall, which Schmidt called “aged and inefficient.”
UW-Eau Claire has received $109 million to construct the building, including $93 million from the state legislature. Mayo Clinic Health System gave $13.7 million to build a 10,000 square-foot research space in the new facility.
The state has approved design and construction of the new science building, which is in the second design phase.
The remaining $147 million still requires approval from the legislature. It can be considered as part of the state’s 2023-25 budget.
On Wednesday, Thompson again supported the project, asking state lawmakers for additional funding.
“Legislators, I love you dearly, but I want more money,” Thompson said.
Dr. Richard Helmers, Mayo Clinic Health Northwest Wisconsin Regional Vice President, said the new building will assist area patients.
The research area “will allow Mayo Clinic staff and UW-Eau Claire scientists and students to work in tandem on cutting-edge research that will improve health care in our counties and transform patient care,” Helmers said.
Schmidt agreed: “I hope that all of us over the last couple of years have understood the importance of science and health. The new Science and Health Sciences building will be a key part to help this country, state and the world remain strong and safe.”
Schmidt also said the science building is an example of Thompson’s “partnership mindset” while at the helm of the UW System.
Thompson in turn praised Schmidt’s vision, calling him “the entrepreneurial chancellor of the century.”
“He doesn’t know how to say no,” Thompson said of Schmidt. “He’s pugnacious, he’s tenacious, he’s a pit bull dog all rolled into a fantastic leader.”
Schmidt said it was “a pleasure and a breath of fresh air” to work for Thompson and expressed gratitude for his “decisive” leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“He ensured we had everything we needed, and he made sure that we were able to not only work for our campus, but reach into our community,” Schmidt said. “Without his energetic approach and decades of experience, we’d all have had a much tougher time weathering this storm.”
For his work, Schmidt presented Thompson with a university medallion. He also gave Thompson custom-made Blugold water skis, to which Thompson replied, “Oh my God, I love it.”
During his final stop in Eau Claire while spearheading the UW System, Thompson remained an advocate for the new science building.
“It’s an investment in the future,” Thompson said. “It’s an investment in economic development. It’s an investment of making the Eau Claire community the strongest and best that it possibly can be.”