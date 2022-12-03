MENOMONIE — A Menomonie man will be sentenced in February for his role in the death of a Hayward man at a rural Dunn County residence in November 2020, after a jury rejected his claim that he suffered from mental disease or defect.

Ryan L. Steinhoff, 39, formerly of Birnamwood, was found guilty by the Dunn County jury of first-degree intentional homicide-party to a crime by use of a dangerous weapon, plus retail theft and two counts of bail jumping. The victim in the incident has been identified as Bruce E. McGuigan, 37. Last week, the jury also determined that a claim of mental disease or defect wasn't warranted.

