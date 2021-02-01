CHIPPEWA FALLS —The passenger in the November 2018 crash that killed three Girl Scouts and a mother has indicated he is willing to plead to a felony. However, his attorney doesn't want victim impact statements from family and friends of those killed or injured in the crash to be included or considered in the case.
John E. Stender, 23, 817 2nd Ave., Eau Claire, is charged in Chippewa County Court with harboring/aiding a felon-falsifying information, and intentionally abusing a hazardous substance, which is a misdemeanor. Stender was a passenger in a truck driven by Colten Treu, who struck the Scouts as they were cleaning debris near Highway P in the village of Lake Hallie. Treu and Stender the drove to their house, where they hid the truck in a garage. Treu was sentenced in March 2020 to serve 54 years in prison.
Stender's attorney, Harry Hertel, submitted a letter to the court last week, saying he believes the case is close to being resolved.
"As a result of all my discussions with the district attorney, Mr. Stender does wish to plead to count 1, with the understanding that count 2 would be dismissed," Hertel wrote.
After the crash, Stender turned himself in to the Eau Claire Police Department later that day, Hertel noted.
"As serious as this charge is, namely being a Class G felony, the defendant recognizes his responsibility and has engaged in discussions to enter a plea to the charge," he wrote.
However, Hertel said there were several "victim impact materials" from family and friends of those killed in the crash. Those have not yet been filed with the court. Hertel said they shouldn't be filed and reviewed by Judge James Isaacson, who was recently assigned to the case. However, Isaacson presided over Treu's case and handed down the 54-year prison sentence.
"I do believe this is an instance where the court should not review those particular documents," Hertel wrote. "It is understandable that they would be concerned about this situation, since Mr. Stender was in the vehicle with the man responsible for four deaths and one critically injured child. However, the actual victim of the hiding of physical evidence in this instance would be any and all law enforcement officers seeking to locate that physical evidence."
Thus, Hertel argues that family members of the injured and deceased are not victims in Stender's case.
"I have to contend that as tragic as this situation is, those family members, friends, and loved ones of the victims of Treu's conduct are not 'victims' for purposes of the offenses which my client faces," Hertel wrote. "They do not meet the statutory definition of a 'victim.'"
Hertel wrote that it isn't the same situation as a getaway driver who sat outside a bank during a robbery. However, Hertel's letter doesn't acknowledge that both Treu and Stender are accused of "huffing" from an aerosol can they had purchased minutes earlier.
"In my role as Mr. Stender's counsel, I am obligated to insulate his conduct from that of Mr. Treu's, even though that may offend individuals who are actually victims of Mr. Treu's conduct," Hertel added.
Stender is slated to appear in court today for a preliminary hearing. However, Hertel said his client is waiving the preliminary hearing, which will be done via video. Hertel recommended holding a future meeting with the district attorney's office to go over a proposed agreement.
No trial dates have been set. Stender remains free on bond, with the requirement that he cannot possess or consume alcohol or illegal drugs, including aerosol cans for “huffing” purposes.
According to the criminal complaint, Treu and Stender had purchased an aerosol can at the Lake Hallie Walmart and were driving back to Treu’s home at 1060 Joseph St., Chippewa Falls. Both men had “huffed” from the aerosol can during the drive.
The crash happened as Treu was driving northbound on Highway P, just south of the Highway 29 overpass. Treu’s vehicle veered off the west side of the road and struck the group of Girl Scouts as they were removing litter.
During his sentencing hearing, Treu claimed Stender caused the crash. Treu said he yelled at Stender, saying “What are you doing?” when Stender grabbed the wheel.
Treu said he overcorrected the vehicle and wound up going in the ditch, where he struck the Girl Scouts. However, Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell pointed out that Treu didn’t hit his brakes and immediately stop the vehicle.
In interviews with law enforcement, Stender admitted he grabbed the wheel of the car, causing Treu to yell at him. Stender recalled seeing one person being struck by the vehicle; he hit his head and lost consciousness. He woke up just before they arrived at Treu’s home.
After striking the five people — one Girl Scout who was hit survived the crash — Treu drove his vehicle back to his home rather than staying at the scene. He then hid the pickup in a garage. Stender did not immediately assist law enforcement or return to the scene, leading to the charge of assisting or harboring a felon.
Newell filed the charges against Stender just days after Treu’s sentencing concluded.
The four people killed in the crash were Autumn Helgeson and Jayna S. Kelley, 9, both of Lake Hallie, Haylee J. Hickle, 10, and her mother, Sara Jo Schneider, 32, both of the town of Lafayette.