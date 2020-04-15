Some individuals started receiving money from the federal government Wednesday in an effort to lessen the negative short-term economic impact during COVID-19.
A federal stimulus package totaling more than $2 trillion approved by Congress last month includes $1,200 for each adult, and $500 per child, in households that earn up to $75,000 per year for individuals or $150,000 for couples. It also offers $350 billion in loans for small businesses.
People and companies can spend the money how they choose, but Thomas Kemp, chair of the UW-Eau Claire economics department, said most of it will likely go toward immediate necessities like rent and food. The Kemp household will receive a stimulus check and plans to spend it on immediate needs like groceries, he said.
Kemp said the stimulus money will help the local economy in the near future because more people will be able to make ends meet. Businesses will also have more breathing room after likely spending money on employee payroll and raw materials that help with production.
“Everybody’s going to have bigger problems than this is going to resolve right now, but something is better than nothing,” Kemp said. “There’s no question that there’ll be some positive effect to the local economy.”
As a way to boost that impact, Kemp said people will hopefully buy products from local businesses.
The financial gains likely won’t last long, however, as most people will quickly spend the additional cash on needed materials. As a result, Kemp said another federal stimulus package will likely be passed in the future.
“Any benefit to the community is going to occur almost immediately,” Kemp said.
For more information, check the FAQ page on the Internal Revenue Service website at irs.gov/coronavirus-tax-relief-and-economic-impact-payments.