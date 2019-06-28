I have come to Caryville’s Fryszki’s Country Gardens to fulfill a simple mission: find a plant durable enough, and resilient enough — and perhaps foolhardy enough — to put down roots with me.
“Is there anything here I won’t kill?” I ask Fryszki’s owner, Faye Ryszkiewicz, during a Sunday afternoon stroll through her greenhouse.
“I’m thinking you’re a succulent kind of guy,” Faye says with a smile. “Those are all back here.”
Dressed in jeans and her light blue Fryszki’s fleece, Faye leads me toward a potted grove near the back of the main greenhouse. There, I find myself face-to-face with an array of succulent varieties, all of whose waxy exteriors give the appearance of thick, girded armor.
“The biggest killer of succulents is kindness,” Faye explains. “They don’t have high watering requirements and they like bright light. Basically, they love to be ignored.”
Finally, I think, a plant that gets me.
Given my own trouble tending to even a single plant, I can’t imagine what it takes for Faye to tend to thousands. The key, she explains, is to know the needs of each specific plant species.
Once the greenhouse grower learns each plant’s preferences, the grower still needs to create the conditions for those preferences within the greenhouse. As such, on a cold January morning, Faye might rise as early as 3 a.m. to stoke the wood stove to heat her greenhouse. Likewise, in sweltering July, she might add a rotation of watering to the chore list. But Faye’s found that the best way to keep her plants healthy amid their occasionally contradictory needs is to divide her greenhouses into individual climates. Provide sun to the sun-loving plants, and shade to those who love shade. This way everyone’s happy, explains Faye, including herself.
“If you would have told me 15 years ago that I’d be doing this, I’d have said, ‘You’re kidding,’” Faye says. Her previous work involved various positions within the computer field, though she was never truly satisfied in any of them. During the spring of 2003, Faye found herself more drawn to her weekend work as a cashier for a nearby greenhouse, which soon became a full-time job. Noticing her growing interest, the greenhouse owner suggested she start her own.
“I made all the excuses why I couldn’t do it,” Faye says. “I had no money, I didn’t know enough, I had nowhere to put it. I had every excuse under the sun why not to do it. Until I came home and told my husband, Ken, and he looked and me and said, ‘Well what makes you think that?’”
A little over a year later, Faye used her car as collateral, purchased a used greenhouse, and never looked back.
It’s the kind of courage we can’t help but admire: one’s willingness to take a chance, make a change, and put oneself at the mercy of uncertainty. (Probably, too, it’s a courage quite similar to what plants must display every time they encounter me.)
Thankfully, sometimes the world rewards such endeavors.
“There is no job that is confined to any cubicle that equals this,” she says as her eyes scan this season’s crop. “It’s a totally different thing.”
These days, she pushes more soil than paperwork. And a web address is where the spider lives.
Gone is the computer support work from her past. Now, Faye tends to business and people by other means.
“Once in a while you’ll get a customer who comes in, and you can just tell they’re having a bad day,” Faye says. “But after a while you’ll notice they don’t look as upset anymore. They’ll get a little light in their eyes when they’re looking at a flower, and it just changes them.”
Faye credits this transformation to what she calls “plant therapy.”
“There’s something about handling the soil,” she says, “and of planting something alive.”
Yet for those of us whose ineptitudes have prevented such joys, it’s hard to know what we’re missing.
Which brings us back to the succulents — flora’s answer to my black thumb.
“Which one do you think I should choose?” I ask.
“Well, it’s more of a preference on your part,” Faye explains. “Pick the one that speaks to you.”
Earlier that afternoon, I mightn’t have considered that a plant might “speak” at all, let alone to me. But now, thanks to Faye, I view succulents differently: as living, growing proof of a part of the world I’ve never been privy to.
Placing my fingers to the leaves, I note the plants’ unique textures. Lowering my nose, I note their multitude of scents. At last I realize that a plant is not merely a plant, but a palm, or a fern, or an ivy. They have individual names and individual needs, though for the past 35 years, I’ve barely noticed. As I wander the greenhouse—ballooning my lungs with that springtime freshness—I promise myself to do better. To recognize their aliveness in all its glory, and to do my part to keep their aliveness intact.
I leave Fryszki’s that day with the two sturdiest succulents I can find. Though the last thing I want to do is ignore them, for their own safety, I oblige.
In the coming days, I’ll anxiously await their blossom. Already, they’ve had the chance to watch me grow.
