MENOMONIE — With Christmas carols wafting from speakers throughout downtown Menomonie, shoppers braved chilly morning temperatures Saturday to jump-start their holiday gift buying.
It was a Small Business Saturday sight that could have made even Ebenezer Scrooge smile, and it certainly lifted the spirits of local shop owners still struggling from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues.
“I feel like this community really gets out and supports small businesses, and right now I think that’s beyond important. It’s critical,” said Amy Styer, owner of Grey Barn Boutique at 111 Main St. in Menomonie.
Maria Van Hoorn, deputy state tourism secretary, visited several downtown shops to promote Small Business Saturday and to check a few items off her own holiday shopping list.
“When people support local businesses, that revenue stays in our local economy,” Van Hoorn said, citing a study indicating that 67 cents of every dollar spent locally stays in the community. “That’s more important now than ever coming out of the pandemic.”
Dustyn Dubuque, executive director of Downtown Menomonie Inc., agreed, saying, “By shopping at a local business, not only are you supporting the family that owns it, but you’re helping the community as a whole.”
If supporting local families and businesses isn’t enough motivation, Van Hoorn pointed out that buying local often leads to finding goods that aren’t available everywhere else.
“We know that one of the most important things travelers want to do when they come to Wisconsin is experience our beautiful downtowns and the unique offerings that small businesses give,” said Van Hoorn, one of several state officials who visited shops across the state Saturday, in part to highlight the more than 1,000 locally owned small businesses that opened after receiving Main Street Bounceback grants from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.
Carmen Tubeszewski, owner of Artysta Boutique at 544 Broadway St. in Menomonie, said she opened the floral and gift shop in February and sincerely appreciates people who patronize local businesses.
“Small Business Saturday is a really good idea to help keep us around,” Tubeszewski said, noting that the pandemic drove her to shift from a bead store to a shop that sells everything from flowers and plants to rock and skull collections.
Menomonie resident Mitch Ogden stopped into Artysta with his 15-year-old son Emmett in search of gifts for family members whose names they picked in a holiday drawing.
“We’ve lived in Menomonie for nine years now, and the chance to be connected to the local economy is very meaningful to us,” said Ogden, who previously lived in larger cities. “We want to do our part to help keep Main Street vibrant and keep these shops going.”
It has become an annual ritual for the five Ogden children to shop downtown for gifts on Small Business Saturday.
“This has become one of our favorite holiday traditions,” Ogden said. “Every chance we have to buy something here instead of the big-box stores and all the other places, we try to do it.”
Jeff Frawley, past president of Downtown Menomonie Inc. and co-owner of the Estilo Salons in Eau Claire and Menomonie, said Small Business Saturday and other events attract people downtown “so they can see all of the cool, little shops and think, ‘Maybe I should come down and actually support a local business and keep the heart of the community going rather than just ordering stuff on Amazon.’ “
With some shoppers still uncomfortable going into stores because of the continued presence of the coronavirus, Styer said local stores must compete for fewer in-person shoppers and against the trend of more online shopping.
Styer said she has attempted to do that by hosting a number of auctions on Facebook Live, and the strategy has been quite successful.
“That’s gone over extremely well, and I’m thankful I have that,” said Styer, whose shop was buzzing with shoppers taking advantage of her Small Business Saturday specials.
State, national and international supply chain issues also have made it difficult for her to obtain some products.
“We’ve had a ton of issues. It’s been a nightmare,” said Styer, who has been helped by her practice of making many of the coffee mugs, jewelry items, and rustic wood signs sold at Gray Barn Boutique.
Tubeszewski also said supply chain issues have led to increased prices and difficulty filling some orders for plants and flowers.
Despite the challenges, both Styer and Tubeszewski said they are optimistic about the outlook for holiday shopping, in part because of the strong start they saw on Small Business Saturday.