EAU CLAIRE — A strong line of storms moved through the Chippewa Valley at daybreak Tuesday, prompting severe thunderstorm warnings and leaving thousands without power.
Xcel Energy reported that the thunderstorms knocked out power to nearly 4,000 customers, primarily in Eau Claire. Downed power lines and poles, along with lightning damage to equipment, caused most of the issues, company spokeswoman Chris Ouellette said.
With rain continuing for several hours, Xcel crews battled difficult weather conditions as they worked to restore power to customers throughout the day Tuesday. By midafternoon, about 500 customers were still without power, and company officials expected electrical service to be restored to all customers by Tuesday evening, Ouellette said.
Winds of more than 30 mph were recorded by the National Weather Service during the storm, with gusts of up to 63 mph. For reference, sustained winds of at least 39 mph are tropical storm force winds.
Heavy rains arrived with the storms. Between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. nearly an inch of rain fell at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport. Most came in two waves of storms about an hour apart. By late afternoon, the local airport had received 1.56 inches of rain Tuesday, according to the Weather Service.
The first line of storms prompted the agency to issue severe thunderstorm warnings for Eau Claire, Clark, Trempealeau and Jackson counties. There were reports of damage to buildings, including an apartment in Eau Claire that had vent covers torn off the roof, leading to significant leaking.
Perhaps the strangest report came from Eleva. The Weather Service initially reported a downed power line in the village south of Eau Claire had caused a fire, but the report later was corrected to say a lightning strike hit a gas line, causing the fire.
The Eau Claire Fire Department indicated Tuesday's storms resulted in crews responding to numerous calls for service throughout the city during the morning and midday hours, including an apparent electrical fire at a house on Fourth Street that Battalion Chief Steve Vargo said may been caused by a lightning strike or a downed power line in the backyard.
In response to calls about downed power lines, fire crews worked to assess whether they involved live wires and helped to secure the areas until Xcel personnel arrived to make repairs.
In the event of downed power lines, Vargo said residents should steer clear of the wires and notify their local power company as soon as possible.
Powerful wind gusts also knocked down a number of large trees Tuesday in Eau Claire, leaving many residents scrambling to clean up the mess.
The Weather Service indicated it expects an active weather pattern with multiple rounds of thunderstorms across the region this week.
A few locations could see several inches of rain, so localized flooding may become a concern later in the week, the agency said.