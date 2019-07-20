Severe thunderstorms and high winds hit the Chippewa Valley region Friday night and Saturday morning, felling trees, causing fair and festival evacuations and downing power lines.
Barron County saw “widespread and major” storm damage in Turtle Lake, Cumberland, Comstock, Almena, Barron and Chetek, said county sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.
“At one point (Friday) night we put snow plows back on our trucks, and had to use those to get trees off the road,” Fitzgerald told the Leader-Telegram Saturday. “We have everybody cutting and plowing trees.”
Parts of Eau Claire, including the Country Jam grounds off of Crescent Avenue, saw only the southwestern edge of the storm that caused damage in Chetek and Cadott, said Eau Claire County sheriff’s office Lt. Cory Schalinske.
Anticipating severe storms, the Eau Claire County sheriff’s office evacuated the Country Jam grounds Friday night, but saw only rain and lightning, Schalinske said.
“Within 15 minutes we had the entire population sheltered in buses in the center of the grounds,” he said. “We were very happy with that. Even though we were expecting 80 mile per hour winds and golf ball-sized hail, thankfully, that didn’t happen.”
However, a tree fell on a camper in Whispering Pines Campground off Crescent Avenue during a Saturday morning storm, injuring an 18-year-old woman, Schalinske said. The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
“It totaled the camper and caused damage to other vehicles,” Schalinske said.
Power was disrupted Friday night to about 25,000 Xcel Energy customers, the company said. About 10,000 people had no power as of Saturday morning.
Most impacted were the Eau Claire, Abbotsford, Amery, the Rice Lake area and more locations in northern Wisconsin, according to Xcel Energy.
“Due to the extent and location of much of the damage, Xcel Energy expects that restoration efforts will continue into Sunday,” the company stated in a news release.
Three Saturday thunderstorms caused several power outages across Trempealeau County between 8:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m., downing trees and damaging several buildings, according to the Trempealeau County sheriff’s office.
“Reports of a tornado in the town of Albion have yet to be confirmed. However, there was significant damage sustained to farm outbuildings in that area,” the sheriff’s office stated in a news release.
A campground in the town of Gale also saw significant damage when wind caused a building’s wall to collapse, and falling trees damaged several campers.
Two people were injured in Trempealeau County: a woman in Galesville was cut by flying glass when a window she was attempting to close blew in, and a man inside a camper in the town of Gale was struck by a falling tree, according to the sheriff’s office.
The storms brought a close call to Karen Kramschuster of Bloomer, whose camper was narrowly missed by fallen trees on both sides, she said.
Multiple boats had blown off the shore and into the bay near Lynda’s Lakeshore Resort in Chetek, but were recovered shortly after the storms, Kramschuster said.
Krista Semington of Eleva wasn’t so lucky: A nearby tree fell during the storm, crushing her camper, Semington said.
As of 1 p.m. Saturday, 10,000 people in the city of Chetek, village of Turtle Lake and elsewhere in Barron County had no power, nearly 24 hours into the storms, Fitzgerald said.
No deaths or injuries were reported in Barron County as of Saturday afternoon.
“It’s truly a miracle there’s no injuries with all the trees down,” Fitzgerald said. “It was really good to hear.”
Polk County saw winds over 84 miles per hour, hail, heavy rain and flash flooding Friday night after a 5 p.m. thunderstorm, according to the Polk County sheriff’s office. The Polk County Board signed a disaster declaration Saturday morning.
Almost 7,000 Polk County residents were without power as of noon on Saturday.
Another possible round of showers and thunderstorms was predicted for Eau Claire Saturday night, but a clearer forecast of sun may be in the cards for Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
Widespread evacuations
The Country Jam USA music festival in Eau Claire delayed the gate opening Saturday from noon to 3:30 p.m., citing storm and rain damage.
“It is really wet down here and we need some time to prepare the grounds for our guests,” said Country Jam spokesperson Kathy Wright. “We are looking forward to seeing some clear skies and a great night.”
Rock Fest also evacuated attendees from its Cadott grounds Friday night, warning people to take shelter in vehicles or campers to brace for a severe thunderstorm, according to the festival’s Facebook page.
People were evacuated twice from the Trempealeau County fairgrounds after severe storm warnings, according to the sheriff’s office. About 250 people took shelter at the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School next to the fairgrounds.
The Barron County Fair was evacuated for about 3 ½ hours Friday night due to thunderstorms, Fitzgerald said. Fairgoers, vendors and carnival workers stayed in the Rice Lake Hockey Arena until storms passed.
The Barron County sheriff’s office asked residents to call power companies to restore power, rather than calling 911 or the office’s non-emergency line to report outages.
Xcel Energy customers can report outages online at xcelenergy.com/out, texting ‘OUT’ to 98936, texting STAT to the same number to check the status of a power outage, through the Xcel Energy mobile app or by calling 1-800-895-1999.
