OSSEO — Strong thunderstorms late Wednesday and early Thursday caused widespread damage across Wisconsin, left tens of thousands without power and triggered tornado warnings.
The severe weather stretched from the Mississippi River to Lake Michigan and began Wednesday evening in northwestern Wisconsin. By 2 a.m. Thursday, the numerous tornado warnings around the state had expired.
The National Weather Service shared reports of trees and power lines down across several areas of west-central Wisconsin and part of the roof blown off of the Family Dollar store in Osseo. A barn and a garage were reportedly blown down near Hammond, where part of a cornfield also was flattened.
Hail about 1½ inches in diameter was reported in New Richmond and just west of Rice Lake, as storms pounded the region. Wind gusts of up to 60 mph were recorded in the Durand area.
As of 2 p.m., Xcel Energy reported power outages were still affecting close to 350 households within a 60-mile radius of Eau Claire, including 128 in Osseo and 107 in Arkansaw.
Chippewa County was largely spared of severe weather, said Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk.
"We had a few (tree) limbs down," Kowalczyk said. "But we had nothing major. A lot of rain."
The Eau Claire County Emergency Management office said about 2,500 county residents had lost power at some point, but all had power restored by 8 a.m. Thursday. Like in Chippewa County, some trees were down, but little other damage was reported.
The National Weather Service surveyed hard-hit areas in southeastern Wisconsin and confirmed it was a tornado, probably rated EF1, that caused damage around the Jefferson County community of Concord where the storm toppled farm buildings and left a path of destruction. Cows could be seen grazing among debris that landed in farm fields.
Gov. Tony Evers signed a declaration imposing a state of emergency in Wisconsin. Evers’ order directs state agencies to help those impacted by the storms. It also allows the Wisconsin National Guard to be activated to support local authorities with recovery efforts.
Meteorologist Denny VanCleve in Sullivan said there’s a good chance that it was a tornado, or possibly two, that caused widespread damage.
The weather service on Wednesday warned that the severe weather sweeping across upper Midwest states could include hurricane force winds and tornadoes and develop into a derecho — a rare type of storm that’s often described as an inland hurricane.
“If not a derecho, it was close,” VanCleve said. “You need wind damage more than 240 miles long and gusts of 58 mph for most of its length.”
A determination on whether the storm could be classified as a derecho would be made later, VanCleve said.
Utility crews worked to restore service to thousands of power customers. Electricity was knocked out to about 90,000 customers across Wisconsin, according to the tracking website PowerOutage, US.
A 70 mph wind gust was reported at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday in Merrill in Lincoln County, according to the weather service. Numerous trees and power lines were reported down in Merrill.
A 78 mph wind gust was reported at Weston in Marathon County at 9 p.m., according to the weather service. Sustained winds of 74 mph are required for a Category 1 hurricane.