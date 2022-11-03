Professor Urs Haltinner.jpg

UW-Stout’s Professor Urs Haltinner was awarded the WMEA Dr. Carol Mooney Award in late October.

 UW-Stout contributed photo

MENOMONIE — UW-Stout made a notable showing at the Wisconsin Educators of Business and Information and the Wisconsin Marketing Education Association annual convention in late October, when a marketing and business education program faculty member, an alum and a current student were acknowledged for excellence in their field.

The convention, which was held Oct. 19-21 in Pewaukee, brings MBE and information technology educators together from across Wisconsin, a university news release stated on Thursday.