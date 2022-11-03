MENOMONIE — UW-Stout made a notable showing at the Wisconsin Educators of Business and Information and the Wisconsin Marketing Education Association annual convention in late October, when a marketing and business education program faculty member, an alum and a current student were acknowledged for excellence in their field.
The convention, which was held Oct. 19-21 in Pewaukee, brings MBE and information technology educators together from across Wisconsin, a university news release stated on Thursday.
UW-Stout Professor Urs Haltinner, program director of Ed.D. in career and technical education leadership, was awarded the WMEA Dr. Carol Mooney Award. Kathleen Thorn, Colfax High School marketing and business teacher, received the WEBIT Lorraine Missling Early Career Educator Award. Ashley Otten, an MBE student, was awarded the WMEA Emerging Marking Educator Award.
Haltinner has taught at UW-Stout for 23 years, according to the university.
“It is an honor to be recognized for my devotion to marketing and business education, a career that invited me into both WMEA and WEBIT professional associations, in essence, a professional learning community of dedicated teachers,” Haltinner stated in the news release. “A community of curious humans that embrace teaching, leading and learning as transactional, colleagues that support one another; recognizing that we are both teachers and learners, mentors and mentees.”
Thorn was also recently honored by the Wisconsin Association of Colleges of Teacher Education. She received the Early Educator Award last summer, the university stated.
“It means a lot to be recognized as an outstanding early educator by fellow Wisconsin business educators,” Thorn stated in the news release. “It makes me motivated to keep putting in good work, and I was really excited to have my family there to watch me accept this award.”
Five additional marketing and business education students also attended the three-day conference: Jevon Anderson, a third-year student from Menomonie; Joanna Lee, a senior from Turtle Lake; Zach Malovrhm, a third-year student from Wausau; Otten, a third-year student from Madison; and Faith Wren, a second-year student from Chippewa Falls.
According to the university, Otten said she is grateful to receive the WMEA Emerging Marketing Educator award. She was also awarded a $300 WEBIT Student Scholarship.
Otten will student-teach in the spring of 2024, in the Madison area, and graduate that May.
“I was very excited to have the opportunity to receive a scholarship from some of the best teachers and people in marketing and business education,” Otten stated in the news release.
“I feel so welcomed by all the people who attend these conferences and are willing to help me be successful as a future teacher,” she added. “I look forward to the rest of my schooling at UW-Stout and continuing to further my knowledge. I know that the same people that I received these awards from will be there with me to help me achieve my finish in the MBE program at UW-Stout.”