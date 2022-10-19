MENOMONIE — As the classic expression goes, "Better late than never."
After almost three years serving as UW-Stout's first female chancellor, Katherine Frank was officially welcomed by the university during a special celebration on Friday, Oct. 14.
The eighth chancellor in UW-Stout's 131-year history, Frank assumed her role in the beginning of 2020.
A formal investiture was delayed because of the pandemic and the "unexpected challenges" heaped upon Frank and the university in her first few years, stated a university news release.
“Katherine has been a calm and steady leader. It seems she was made for this moment,” said Jay Rothman, UW System president, during the event.
In her address at the Great Hall of the Memorial Student Center, Frank highlighted the university’s goal of continuous improvement, and the important roles women have played throughout university history and how they continue to do so with the announcement of three major donations, the news release states.
Since its founding in 1891 as a hands-on training school, the news release states, UW-Stout has combined a comprehensive liberal arts education with applied learning, a career focus and collaboration with business and industry. Those enduring tenets and a new FOCUS2030 strategic plan created during the pandemic have "guided Frank and the university community."
“To do at Stout is in our DNA, from our earliest beginnings, and it resonates loudly today throughout our campus in our programs and through the success of our graduates,” Frank said during the investiture event. “Our success not only depends on the commitment and hard work of our university community, but also on the commitment of our surrounding community and our many partners who are so essential to the complete Stout learning experience.”
According to the Stout news release, accomplishments led by Frank during her challenging first years include the creation of a new Enrollment and Strategic Initiatives unit and a new Equity, Diversity and Inclusion office to address the shifting landscape in higher education — along with the new strategic plan.
The ESI and EDI initiatives “are tied directly to our new strategic plan and to date have involved an institutional restructuring, hiring of executive level leadership, and dedication of the resources necessary for the university to invest in the work that is essential to support change and progress,” Frank told the audience at the event.
During her address, Frank announced more university progress, the news release stated. She said donors have made three new gifts in the last month totaling $3.1 million. The gifts, Frank noted in keeping with a theme of female leadership from her address, are from a female alum, in honor of a female alum and from the wife of an alum, the news release states.
“More often than not, the history of our institution is masculinized; while, in fact, our foundational programs included early childhood education, domestic science (home economics), and manual training," Frank said. "Women’s education is part of the foundation of this institution, and women leaders have helped to build our present and future."
Frank also unveiled a new university mark that will be phased into branding efforts starting in 2023, the university stated.
Rothman said he is impressed with the institutional progress at UW-Stout since 2020 despite the pandemic challenges, according to the news release.
“It is extraordinary, actually, what she has accomplished," Rothman said. "Katherine, it may have seemed like a trial by fire when you first arrived, but the promise and purpose of UW-Stout are burning brightly for all to see."
With a Ph.D. in English and having started her higher education career as an English professor, the university stated, Frank addressed how her background is a good fit at a polytechnic university.
“I have learned much during the past three years at Stout," Frank said. "I have been reminded that you can do anything you want to do with an English major and that being the first female leader of this institution does matter for many reasons, and especially in honor of those women whose stories have helped to shape Stout as well as for the future of this institution, our ongoing commitment to inclusivity, and for all of the graduates who will continue to add to the larger Stout story.”
Other speakers preceding Frank and helping “tell the UW-Stout story” included: Provost Glendali Rodriguez; UW-Superior Chancellor Renee Wachter; Professor Cynthia Bland, School of Art and Design; Wade Lambrigtsen, alum, owner of the Vintage Sign Shop in Menomonie and a lecturer; Lauren Martey, Stout University Foundation board member and alum; recent graduates Nilu Umarova and Emily Laird; Pat Meuers, alum, industry partner and vice president of FindLaw Digital Solutions, a division of Thomson Reuters; and four shared governance leaders, Cody Gentz, Stout Student Association president; Jamie Bowe, University Staff Senate chair; Nelu Ghenciu, Faculty Senate chair; and Josh Risler, Senate of Academic Staff chair.
According to the Stout news release, Frank thanked them, the influential teachers in her life and the special guests. The latter included dignitaries from Dunn County and City of Menomonie; UW System chancellors and Board of Regents members; state lawmakers; and former colleagues from other universities.
She also acknowledged family, her husband, Joe Dvorsky, and parents, Kris and Randy Frank, all of whom were in attendance, the university stated.
The UW-Stout bells rang across campus with a special celebration peal at 1:08 p.m. Friday to mark the official welcome of the eighth leader in UW-Stout’s history, the news release stated.
Frank said her job has been made easier these past few years because of a dedicated and Stout Proud community of students, faculty, staff, alumni and external partners.
“You make the magic happen. Thank you for your belief in and love of Stout.”