MENOMONIE — UW-Stout has partnered with Amy Anderson, an IT project and program management specialist, to develop a 3D dance app designed for visual learners using the university’s Motion Capture Studio.
The app, At Your Angle, is meant to supplement dancers’ choreography lessons for ballroom dancing, the university stated in a news release last Wednesday.
Anderson said she had no dance experience when she walked into a dance studio 11 years ago for her first lesson. While she loved the high energy and the challenge, she said she always struggled learning choreography.
“I needed another way to visualize the steps,” Anderson stated in the news release.
With more than 20 years of IT experience under her belt, the concept of At Your Angle was born.
At Your Angle will allow dancers to see their individual choreography in a duet or both parts at once, the university stated. They will be able to change the perspective to see the dance at their angle of choice and zoom in or out to see specific details. The app will also allow instructors to create new or edit existing choreography and share it with their students, Anderson explained.
Once she had a concept developed, Anderson needed some assistance taking the next steps.
She had read about UW-Stout’s Motion Capture Studio — the only motion capture studio in the region — when the studio first opened on campus in April 2019. She said she thought the studio could help her bring the app to life. Anderson then reached out to Senior Lecturer Jesse Woodward in the university’s School of Art and Design.
As director of the studio in Micheels Hall, Woodward works with outside clients with help from graduate assistants and student volunteers, with the hope of connecting clients and students for field experiences, internships and graduate theses.
Anderson, the studio’s first outside client, stepped into the studio with Woodward recently, joined by Gordon and Kate Bratt — Anderson’s dance instructor and his wife, both professional dancers and owners of Dancers Studio in St. Paul, Minn. — to execute dance moves for the playlist.
Under the direction of Woodward’s technical expertise, Anderson, Gordon and Kate worked over the course of five hours to record the playlist, the university stated. The dancers wore black, elastic suits with nodes attached at precise positions on their bodies. The nodes act as sensors, detected by cameras that capture and record live motion.
Gordon and Kate took center stage in front of a greenscreen. Their avatars began to materialize on the monitors, generated as 3D digital skeletons assigned to the dancers.
They completed more than 200 dance steps from nine American-style dances: waltz, tango, foxtrot, Viennese waltz, cha cha, rumba, East Coast swing, bolero and mambo.
Once movements are recorded, there are several steps to reach the final product, such as basic animation cleanup and exporting the files into a format suitable for 3D visual effects software, Woodward explained.
“Wednesday was a dream come true. Professor Jesse Woodward and UW-Stout’s Motion Capture Studio were great to work with,” Anderson stated in the news release.
Anderson expressed interest in working with Woodward and UW-Stout students on animation cleanup. She plans to use the studio again to motion capture international style dances and encourages everyone to learn more and follow the progress of At Your Angle.
“The recording session with Amy was a lot of fun, and it gave me the opportunity to meet new people and learn about ballroom dancing from professionals,” Woodward stated. “I can’t wait to see the final product of Amy’s project.”
Woodward uses the studio often for classes, including his 3D Character Animation course, where students are trained to use the studio, learn to apply the motion data to a rig and clean the animation, he said.
“The idea Amy brought forward was familiar, but her project is a little more involved than my students’ assignments,” Woodward stated.
He said believes there are endless possibilities for projects within the Motion Capture Studio for outside partners and on-campus collaborators, alike. This year, for example, the engineering and athletics departments will be in the studio.
“We could collaborate on live virtual performances; use virtual reality and augmented reality; detailed hand and finger animation; motion capture athletes, animals and more,” Woodward stated in the news release. “In the future, I hope to expand the system to do facial capture and camera tracking as well.”
Interested collaborators may email motioncapture@uwstout.edu for more information.