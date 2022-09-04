Stout.jpg

From left, Gordon Bratt, Amy Anderson and Kate Bratt. Gordon and Kate, both in motion capture suits, performed nine American-style dances before a greenscreen. Those dances were recorded and will be used in Anderson’s 3D dance app, At Your Angle.

 Contributed Photo

MENOMONIE — UW-Stout has partnered with Amy Anderson, an IT project and program management specialist, to develop a 3D dance app designed for visual learners using the university’s Motion Capture Studio.

The app, At Your Angle, is meant to supplement dancers’ choreography lessons for ballroom dancing, the university stated in a news release last Wednesday.