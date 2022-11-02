MENOMONIE — After 15 years of striving to enrich the experiences of first-year multicultural students at UW-Stout, the university’s Stoutward Bound program has been formally recognized for its equity, diversity and inclusivity efforts on campus.
During a ceremony attended by Gov. Tony Evers in late October in the State Capitol Assembly chambers, Stoutward Bound received the 2022 Ann Lydecker Educational Diversity Award from the State Council on Affirmative Action.
The Lydecker Award recognizes exceptional efforts made by University of Wisconsin and Wisconsin Technical College campuses to recruit and retain a diverse student body and faculty workforce, as evidenced by data showing improved outcomes, according to the state Division of Personnel Management website.
The award was one of several presented in the state Assembly chambers by the state Department of Administration, Division of Personnel Management, the Virginia Hart Award Committee and the Wisconsin State Council on Affirmative Action. Speakers at the ceremony included Evers, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and First Lady Kathy Evers.
“We are proud to honor all our Diversity Award winners this week,” stated DOA Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld, according to a Stout news release. “These awardees go above and beyond in working towards positive change, building greater inclusion and support for their colleagues, stakeholders, and communities, and the State of Wisconsin is stronger for their tireless efforts.”
According to the university, Stoutward Bound is an early-start program for first-year multicultural students in which participants arrive on campus two weeks early each fall and “join a unique, supportive living and learning community that prepares them for success and helps them transition from high school to college life.”
“When I learned that we had won this award I thought it was absolutely deserving, because a program such as this one is not possible without the efforts of so many different departments,” said Stout’s Interim Executive Director of EDI and Director of Multicultural Student Services Mai Khou Xiong. “It is truly a team award.”
During the two weeks, the university explained in the news release, students attend workshops on study skills, time management, note-taking and effective reading strategies; learn about university resources; and take part in events and activities.
On a campus comprising roughly 85% white students, the university says Stoutward Bound tends to attract almost 50 underrepresented ethnic minority students each year. Participants have demonstrated high rates of retention and post-graduation employment, the university stated.
Xiong told the Leader-Telegram that the retention rate for Stoutward Bound program participants tends to exceed the retention rate for all underrepresented minority students and even all new freshmen students at times.
In 2018, for example, the retention rate for Stoutward Bound new freshmen was 85%. That same year, the retention rate for all underrepresented minority students was at 62%, while the rate for all new freshmen was 72%
“What our data has shown is during that time (since the program’s establishment in 2007) the program has continuously grown,” Xiong said. “In addition, our retention rates were showing that our students who have participated in the program were having a direct impact on the leadership of the students, but also in creating a living and learning community that was really conducive to their success.”
The goal of the program at Stout, Xiong said, is ultimately to help students get acclimated to the new environment, build an early sense of community and keep those students on a steady track throughout the remainder of the year.
Stoutward Bound is offered through Stout’s Multicultural Student Services office and supported by a myriad of other offices and departments on campus, the UW System and outside donors.
According to the university, the focused leadership skill-building element of the program is donor-funded and receives some of the highest praise from Stoutward Bound students.
Justina Long, a first-year animation and digital media student from Cumberland, took part in this year’s program, the university stated.
“I was overwhelmed getting to know the campus, mentors, professors and the residence hall,” Long stated in the news release. “The program helped me open up and start my college plan.”
In light of the program’s success, Xiong said she hopes to see the program continue to grow in the future.
“We certainly would like and would hope that the program would continue, and that there continues to be resources that are being prioritized for this program,” Xiong said. “Because we’re seeing that it has an impact, but in order for programs like this to continue, there needs to be a priority of resources dedicated to this.”