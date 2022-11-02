stoutwardbound_award2.jpg

UW-Stout's Mai Khou Xiong, left, and Quin Brooks, center, received the 2022 Ann Lydecker Educational Diversity Award on behalf of the university's Stoutward Bound program from Alenka Dries, a member of the State Council on Affirmative Action, on Oct. 21.

 UW-Stout contributed photo

MENOMONIE — After 15 years of striving to enrich the experiences of first-year multicultural students at UW-Stout, the university’s Stoutward Bound program has been formally recognized for its equity, diversity and inclusivity efforts on campus.

During a ceremony attended by Gov. Tony Evers in late October in the State Capitol Assembly chambers, Stoutward Bound received the 2022 Ann Lydecker Educational Diversity Award from the State Council on Affirmative Action.

Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.