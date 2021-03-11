My son wanted to sell his Xbox, so I put the machine up for sale on an online marketplace. Took pictures, wrote a tidy, enticing description, then sat back and waited.
Soon, I began receiving text messages from a curious would-be buyer. We haggled back and forth for days before settling on a price and agreeing to meet in a local parking lot. I emphasized that this utter stranger bring cash. It all felt clandestine — acute vibrations of excitement, fear and the promise of a fistful of dollars. Raw unfettered capitalism. Cash-on-the-barrelhead. Like the rush of lording over a garage sale in those first moments when customers pour out of their vehicles and bum-rush your driveway and you think, “Yes. Someone is finally going to pay me to take away that hideous three thousand-pound desk.”
But, hours before the Xbox transaction was supposed to go down, the buyer insisted on meeting at their house to test the unit. That smelled fishy. How would this work exactly? Could I follow the buyer into their house? What if they broke the item there?
What if they locked their doors and I was left outside? Or perhaps worse, inside? What proof would I have that the item in question was mine?
I suggested we talk on the phone. Instantly, the buyer went cold. And that was the moment I knew the whole rigamarole had been a con.
Whenever anyone in my family wants to buy or sell something I am their point-man, their broker. I once drove from the northern suburbs of Minneapolis-St. Paul down to Red Wing to buy a used Chariot stroller. My aunt Carol insisted on being my consigliere for that journey, and when we arrived at the upper-middle class house in question, she fawned over the young girl who presumably used to ride in said stroller in such a sincere and earnest way I began to fear the seller might call the cops on us as potential kidnappers. Good news: We got the stroller and still have it today, though I’m willing to part with it for $100/OBO.
Another time, my wife sent me to the far western reaches of the Twin Cities metro on the trail of a used barbeque grill. It’s one thing if an old college buddy whom you’ve known for years gifts you his grill. Or if you are the thrifty or broke sort of soul driving down Rudolph Road when you spy a curbed grill in good condition, and after a cursory inspection, decide it’s worth putting in the back of your truck. No harm, no foul.
Either of those scenarios cost you zero, zilch. But I’d been in the car for 45 minutes before I reached this neighborhood where grill and owner waited for me on the driveway. When he lifted the lid of the grill, I gagged. Just as caves form stalactites, those crystalline formations that grow down like icicles from a rocky ceiling, this grill had grown stalactites of ... meat drippings. It appeared that the owners had not once cleaned the grill, or ever simply run the grill very hot to burn off any old odd bits. I did not buy that grill and I had wasted gallons of gas and hours of time to be horrified.
There’s a coffee table in our house that my wife also found online. When I arrived at the buyer’s house, I met a monolithic man no less than a head taller than me and 75 pounds heavier. The house was shabby, but not necessarily scary. Then he told me the table was in the basement and could I help him lift it up and out? His back was bad, he said. Sure, I agreed warily, though I thought, this feels wrong.
The inside of the house was scarier. I remember a lot of dolls, but no kids underfoot. I remember spilled kitty litter, but no cats. Then, when we reached the basement, he said that I should go first, deeper into the basement, because he didn’t want me to have to walk backwards up the stairs. These serial murderers, I thought, so kind. So I walked into the strange, dimly lighted basement, and prayed I would not die in the ensuing moments. But it worked out. A nice coffee table for 75 bucks. We still have it.
Chuck Berry famously liked to be paid in cash before some of his sets. He once counted out $20,000 in small bills before a state-fair gig in New York. Back in 2005, a reporter asked legendary NFL wide receiver Randy Moss how he pays people if he doesn’t write checks, and Moss replied, “Straight cash, homie.” In some ways, I can relate to these men. Cash is king, especially when it comes to the shadowy world of used possessions.
But cash also has that dirty, jagged, ephemeral feeling, too. There isn’t the humdrum certainty of a check from a person you trust, a check that you know won’t bounce. Or the cashier’s check you wait for in the lobby of a bank. A credit card. A local business that is charging taxes to keep our infrastructure intact. Sometimes, I try to tell my family, you get what you pay for. We think of this axiom as a one-way street, when in truth, it works both ways. Sometimes you get a decent used coffee table. And sometimes you waste hours texting with a ghost trying to grift you out of an Xbox.
Anyone need a lightly used Xbox? I know a guy.