Julie Govin said she’s fielded numerous calls to her Menomonie-area farm in recent weeks from people wondering when the strawberry-picking season would begin.
The long wait is over as Govin’s Meats & Berries opened to strawberry enthusiasts on Tuesday.
“People have been waiting because they love strawberries,” Govin said.
The picking season usually begins about June 15 but is more than a week late this year because of cool temperatures and heavy rains. Govin said it simply means their season is shifted back, but she still expects they will be open about three weeks.
“We will go well past the Fourth of July this year,” she said. “The berries look awesome. Picking will be fabulous. They are super-sweet. They like water and cool weather.”
The next week is expected to have consistent highs in the 80s, but Govin isn’t concerned about that having any impact on the crop.
“As long as it cools down in the evening, they’ll be fine,” she said. “If it stays 80 degrees day and night, it is hard on the berries.”
Govin’s Meats & Berries has about six acres of strawberries. The farm provides free containers for those who come to pick their own fruit.
“We give wagon rides to and from our patch,” she said.
Blake Sam of Sam’s Produce in Arkansaw said his farm anticipates they will open up their 10-acre strawberry patch for customers on Thursday or Friday.
“We started picking last Friday,” Sam said. “Right now, they look nice and big so far. They are really looking good this year.”
Sam echoed Govin’s comments that people are eager to get out in the field.
“A lot of people have been calling because everything is about two weeks late; it’s normally (starting) right around Father’s Day,” Sam said.
Jerry Clark, Chippewa County UW-Extension agriculture agent, said the harsh ice over the winter and a cold spring is impacting the berries. He said perhaps 30 to 50 percent of berry plants have some type of damage.
“It has to affect the yield,” Clark said.
Mark Hagedorn, Eau Claire County UW-Extension agent, said everything from corn and soybeans to alfalfa and berries is behind in growth this year. He said this might be a year where corn doesn’t reach “knee high by the Fourth of July.”
“Growing degree days are definitely behind. We’re damper than usual,” Hagedorn said. “It was a wild winter leading to an unusual spring. That doesn’t mean Mother Nature won’t catch up.”