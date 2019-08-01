Augusta’s wastewater plant is unable to filter enough phosphorous to meet new state standards, but the small Eau Claire County city intends to make up for that by reducing how the chemical finds other ways to eventually end up in the Eau Claire River.
Augusta upgraded its treatment plant several years ago, but the equipment won’t be able to meet a stricter standard coming from the state Department of Natural Resources.
“In a few years there’s going to be a more stringent phosphorous limit,” said Mike Davy, a La Crosse engineer hired by Augusta.
Augusta will need to meet the lower limit by the end of 2023 but first needs to present a plan in April to the DNR on how it will get there.
After its 2011 upgrade, Augusta’s facility can filter wastewater so 0.3 to 0.5 milligrams of phosphorous are left in each gallon. It’s more than acceptable under a permit the city has now allowing up to 1 milligram per gallon.
“They actually have a very good treatment plant,” said Davy, who designed the last project there.
But the new standard that will apply to Augusta on Jan. 1, 2024, will be 0.075 milligrams of phosphorous per liter.
Instead of a costly plant upgrade, Augusta instead intends to apply for credits to meet the lower phosphorous limit through other ways of keeping excess phosphorous out of Bridge Creek, which is a tributary to the river.
“The best places for us to go to reduce phosphorus is agricultural areas,” Davy said, adding that many communities apply for these credits.
Phosphorous from fertilizer, animal manure and soil can get from farm fields to an adjacent stream through rain or erosion. Installing a buffer zone made of rock known as riprap or a strip of native grasses between the crops and stream would prevent phosphorous from getting into the water.
Late last month Augusta and Eau Claire County entered into an agreement in which county workers experienced in working with farmers on land issues will use their expertise to help the city.
The county’s role would include identifying potential bank stabilization projects, working with landowners, taking soil samples, calculating phosphorous reduction, acting as a broker, preparing plans and issuing permits, overseeing the bidding and construction processes and conducting annual inspections. For that the county would get a brokerage fee, estimated at about $14,355, according to an email from Davy.
The strategy currently being planned to achieve that would entail Augusta paying to stabilize erosion-prone waterfront land that is owned by farmers to prevent agricultural sources of phosphorous from spreading.
The city would need to do about 3,190 linear feet — almost two-thirds of a mile — of bank stabilization to meet the standard, based on Davy’s calculations. His ballpark estimate for that much work is about $95,700.
That’s considerably less than the $1.5 million Davy estimated it would cost Augusta to upgrade its treatment plant to meet the new standards, plus higher annual costs to run the more complex facility.
“It isn’t just the capital costs, it adds a lot of time and effort involved to operate and maintain it,” Davy said.
Not only is that much less expensive than upgrading the treatment plant, Davy notes, but it’s also a long-term solution.
“The nice thing about a bank stabilization is it’s fairly permanent,” he said.
There will be annual inspections by county staff to ensure the measures remain in good condition, which is required for Augusta to continue getting credits from the DNR to stay under the phosphorous limit. And while cities pay for stabilizing banks, upkeep usually falls on the private landowners, Davy said.
To get the necessary credits to meet the DNR’s new phosphorous standard, Augusta will need to keep 957 pounds of phosphorous from getting into the Eau Claire River Watershed, according to Davy’s calculations.
The DNR regulates phosphorous levels in waterways because an excess of the chemical leads to plant and algae growth, which can be harmful to aquatic life and impair recreational use and reduce property values along rivers, lakes and streams. Some problems linked to excess phosphorus, such as growth of blue-green algae, also pose a human health risk.
Phosphorous limits for individual treatment plants are calculated based on several variables, including the incoming water flow and background concentrations of the chemical.
Reducing phosphorous that goes into the Chippewa River was one of the results of a major upgrade Eau Claire made to its wastewater treatment plant a few years ago. Eau Claire’s plant now puts out between 0.2 and 0.4 milligrams per liter of phosphorous using its new activated sludge method of secondary wastewater treatment, according to Jeff Pippenger, city community services director. The city spent about $39 million on the plant between 2013 and 2015 on new technology and structures to change how the plant processes waste and improve filtration.