Some people are born communicators, and UW-Eau Claire junior Grace Annis is one of them. While cooped up over the late spring months of the COVID-19 pandemic during Wisconsin’s safer-at-home orders, Annis decided to take her curiosity about how others were coping and her knack for meaningful conversation to the next level.
Her study abroad experience in Valladolid, Spain, and her family’s careers in the international travel business created a network of connections and a cultural appreciation for many countries around the globe. Annis used those connections to create a documentary-style video project of COVID-19 pandemic experiences.
The double major in Spanish and communications from Eau Claire reached out to her host family in Spain, along with folks in France, Sweden, Italy, Hungary, Bulgaria, El Salvador, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, asking them each a series of questions about their COVID-19 experiences as well as their thoughts about how different leaders and nations have tackled the pandemic.
When asked about her obvious curiosity about perspectives from around the world, Annis credits various aspects of her Blugold education, particularly her Spanish major, her study abroad semester and an international communication course with David Tschida, associate professor of communication and journalism.
Tschida had an interesting perspective of Annis’s project, an enterprise undertaken outside of his classroom but placed well within concepts and practices endorsed through his course.
“In the context of COVID, our culture(s), be they family, religious, national, etc., influence our choices to fill our own needs or wants first and primarily or to fill the needs of our community,” Tschida said. “Wearing a mask, engaging in social isolation, going to a restaurant or city square, etc., are all choices and actions governed by our placement on the continuum and the cultural values we are acting in accordance with or rejecting.”
These often disparate values are what Annis sought to understand more fully as she considered her motivation to gather these global viewpoints.
“My studies were effective in helping me cultivate a love and interest for Spanish culture and language,” Annis said. “I consider it a gift to be able to communicate with others outside of English-speaking cultures. It has shown me that global citizenship can always be expanded. No matter how much we think we may know about other areas of the world, there is always something new to learn about the culture, the language, people’s beliefs or current issues. The reason I wanted to communicate with all these people on camera was to allow others to watch their responses and think critically about the bigger picture and a wider worldview.”
Annis expects to graduate in 2021 with hopes of using her fluency in Spanish to work abroad.
“As far as career planning goes, I️ am looking into possibly becoming a Spanish interpreter, or maybe working in media advertising or promotion for a company,” she said, admitting that it’s all still a bit “up in the air” with all that is happening.
One thing that is certain, however, is that Annis’ willingness to reach out around the world to really listen to people’s stories would be an asset to any organization in her future.