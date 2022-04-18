ELLSWORTH — News reports of the devastation in Ukraine have moved a number of Ellsworth High School students to do something to help the Ukrainian people.
They didn’t have to look far for motivation, as one of their classmates this year, Ukrainian exchange student Denys Lohachov, hails from Kharkiv, a city in northeastern Ukraine that has been decimated by Russian missile strikes. Lohachov’s school in Kharkiv was destroyed in the war that began when Russian troops invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Instead of just asking for money, the students elected to organize a Food for Effect fundraising dinner, complete with a Ukrainian menu, to highlight that nation’s culture and collect donations for groups providing humanitarian aid to Ukrainians. The meal is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 7, at Ellsworth High School. Tickets cost $10 apiece.
The menu will include Chicken Kyiv (named after the Ukrainian capital), potato cakes, sauerkraut soup and two or three yet-to-be-determined Ukrainian desserts. It will be prepared by school cooks as well as students in food sciences classes. T-shirts and various souvenirs with Ukrainian national colors and symbols also will be sold at the event.
“We’ve all been watching the news and feeling like we can’t do anything,” said senior Ann Lundstrom. “This project allows us to feel like we can get involved, like we’re not just sitting back passively. In Ellsworth, we’re all part of the community, so when someone in our community is being hurt, we feel like we need to step up and help.”
Lohachov, whose family has escaped harm so far, said he is touched by his Ellsworth classmates’ efforts.
“Their desire to help is awesome,” Lohachov said. “I really appreciate that people from a small town so far away do actually care about another country that a lot of them haven’t known a lot about before all this happened. That is very impressive, and I’m very grateful.”
The students determined that all proceeds from the dinner and cash donations will be directed to the Red Cross in Ukraine and World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization run by celebrity chef José Andrés that seeks to establish feeding systems in disaster and war zones and has been providing 300,000 meals a day to Ukrainian citizens and refugees.
A community kitchen operated by World Central Kitchen in Kharkiv was destroyed Saturday by a missile strike.
The Food for Effect fundraiser is the latest chapter in a series of humanitarian aid projects carried out by Ellsworth students and spearheaded by Ellsworth High School social studies teacher Ryan Casper and colleague Ann Pechacek under the umbrella of a group they call the Ellsworth Hearts & Minds Club.
Lt. Col. Casper, an Army Reservist who serves as commander of the Rochester, Minnesota-based 7212th Medical Support Unit, launched the group to collect school supplies for children when he was deployed to Iraq in 2004-05 and Afghanistan in 2008-09 and brought it back to life last fall to collect school supplies for Afghan refugee children at Fort McCoy.
Casper, a graduate of Eau Claire Memorial High School and UW-Eau Claire, said the latest project, like those before it, has the potential to teach a new group of students the positive nature of giving and helping others.
Not only do the other students know Lohachov, but they are aware of several people from the Ellsworth area who have connections with Ukraine.
“We never have a problem getting kids to volunteer for our Hearts & Minds projects, but those personal connections help motivate our students even more,” Casper said.
Junior Audrey Farrell, one of the students who participated in the effort to help Afghan children in the fall, was eager to get involved in the new fundraiser as well.
“I realized how much our work this fall had helped people, and it’s a great feeling to help people and move the world in a positive way,” Farrell said.
For Lohachov, there was never a doubt he would take part in the effort to aid his home country.
“When I had an opportunity to help my people, while being away, I wouldn’t miss that opportunity. If I cannot help them over there, then I am happy to help them from here,” Lohachov said, adding that his parents are glad he is in Wisconsin as the fighting rages so they don’t have to worry about his safety.
The students applied for and received a $1,000 Empower Ellsworth grant to support the dinner fundraising project.