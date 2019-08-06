The summer of 2019 has been anything but a time to relax for Mike Friedman, who will be a senior this fall at UW-Stout. Quite the opposite: He’s taken things up a notch or two.
On weekday afternoons, the food science and technology major has been, on average, going on an 11-mile run in and around Menomonie. A member of the Blue Devils cross country team, he’s following Coach Matt Schauf’s off-season training schedule — about 80 miles a week — to prepare for the fall season.
The long runs come after he’s risen at about 4:30 a.m., driven about 60 miles round trip to Chippewa Falls and worked a full day to prepare for something else — his career. Friedman is interning at Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing as a food scientist. He’s part of the quality assurance team overseeing the brewing of many Leinie’s brands.
After getting a taste of the brewing industry the past few months, Friedman, of Oconto Falls in northeastern Wisconsin, would love the chance to work full time for a company like Leinie’s.
“It would be really cool to work for a craft beer company. The process is unique. I love using my hands and knowledge,” Friedman said, aware that opportunities in the industry have multiplied in recent years with the growth of craft beer sales and small breweries.
“I like representing Leinie’s. It has a rich history and is a prestigious company. I enjoy seeing the product being bottled. It’s very satisfying, knowing it’s being shipped out all over the country,” he said.
Along with brewmaster John Hensley, Friedman has a mentor in Preston Beyer, who graduated in May from UW-Stout in food science. Beyer, of Plymouth in east-central Wisconsin, had the same internship as Friedman and was hired full time at Leinie’s.
Part of the job satisfaction, even as an intern, for Friedman is his role in the production process. In the quality assurance area, he has a variety of daily duties:
A dozen times a day, when brew tanks are changed, he tests finished beer for color, calories and specific gravity, the latter to help track the percentage of alcohol content.
He tests beer on the bottling line for the correct torque on the caps, checks fill line levels and pulls samples for bacteria growth and wild yeast growth tests.
Tests for sulfur dioxide are conducted on beer that is aging. Levels of the chemical compound, which forms during the fermentation process, have government restrictions.
He also routinely tests the spring water used in the beer to make sure it’s meeting Leinie’s standards.
Friedman’s work has taken him into the labs, brewing and bottling areas, beer aging cellars and more at the historic brewery, which started in 1867. “I’m seeing a little bit of everything,” he said.
The food science and technology program requires an internship. “An internship is pivotal for students to gain industrial experience and exposure to the food industry sector,” said Professor Cynthia Rohrer, food science program director.
“This co-op has enabled Mike to get involvement at a company related to his field of study along with a better understanding and practical application of his course work and how it relates to real-world food industry settings, as well as a clearer picture of his career goals,” she said.