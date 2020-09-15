EAU CLAIRE — If you can’t come to the food, the food will come to you.
That’s what will happen in the Eau Claire school district, starting today, when the district resumes its Student Meals on Yellow Wheels program.
On school days, school buses will deliver free meals for students, making stops at several Eau Claire neighborhoods, school officials said Monday.
“This will start back up on Wednesday, with three routes hitting specific areas in the community,” said Abby Johnson, district executive director of business services, on Monday. “We’re very excited about this, and hope to get a good turnout to help our community with this great service that will help all our students and families in the Eau Claire area.”
A student, parent or guardian must be present to pick up the meal bags, according to the school district.
There are three Meals on Yellow Wheels bus routes and several approximate stops and times:
Bus 1: Locust Lane, Sam Davey, Longfellow and Flynn elementary schools area
- Runway Avenue at Robin Road (Sundet Park), 10:50 to 11 a.m.
- Hope Lutheran Church, 2226 Eddy Ln., 11:10 to 11:20 a.m.
- Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 601 Fall St., 11:30 to 11:40 a.m.
- Spirit Lutheran Church, 1310 Main St., 11:50 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Bus 2: Lakeshore, Manz and Robbins elementary schools area
- Pablo Center, 128 Graham Ave., 10:50 to 11 a.m.
- Boys and Girls Club, 1005 Oxford Ave., 11:10 to 11:20 a.m.
- Peace Lutheran Church, 501 E. Filmore Ave., 11:30 to 11:40 a.m.
- Prairie Park subdevelopment, 11:55 a.m. to 12:05 p.m.
Bus 3: Sherman, Lakeshore, Putnam Heights elementary schools area
- Sunset Drive at Fairmont Avenue (Meridian Heights), 10:45 to 10:55 a.m.
- Indoor Sports Center, 3456 Craig Rd., 11:05 to 11:15 a.m.
- Pine Edge Trailer Park, W3940 Mitchell Rd., 11:25 to 11:35 a.m.
- Mary Place at Renee Drive, 11:50 am. to 12 p.m.
Free meals at schools also extended
The Meals on Yellow Wheels program is an extension of the school district’s free meal program, which is supported by U.S. Department of Agriculture funding. The district announced Sept. 1 that student meals would be free through Dec. 31, or until USDA funding runs out, due to an extended USDA program that funded free meals for students this summer due to the pandemic.
Breakfasts and lunches will be free to students under 18 who live in the Eau Claire school district, the district said on Sept. 1. People can pick up to-go meals at the five secondary schools between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m., Monday through Friday, based on the school calendar.
In addition, students at school in their cohorts who eat a school-provided breakfast or lunch will be given the meals for free, the district said.
The USDA is allowing parents and guardians to pick up meals for children, meaning kids do not have to be physically present at pick-up, the USDA said in a news release.
Congress has not authorized the USDA enough funding to provide free meals for the entire 2020-21 school year, it said: “While there have been some well-meaning people asking USDA to fund this through the entire 2020-2021 school year, we are obligated to not spend more than is appropriated by Congress.”
The program will end on Dec. 31 or whenever USDA-allocated funds run out, whichever happens first.