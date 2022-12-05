EAU CLAIRE — A UW-Eau Claire student must pay more than $23,000 in restitution for damaging the basement of a residence hall on upper campus.

Zachary A. Cunningham, 21, of New Richmond, pleaded guilty Monday in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of criminal damage to property. A felony count of burglary was dismissed.

