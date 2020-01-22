UW-Stout has become a choice of students focused on the high-demand field of health care.
For the past 15 years the university has been turning out graduates who are succeeding across a broad spectrum of careers in the field, including many as doctors.
UW-Stout’s applied science program, the applied biochemistry and molecular biology program and other programs have core classes that prepare students to enter graduate school professional programs.
A case in point is Trever Koester, an applied science graduate who had his eye on medical school all along. He took the MCAT — medical college admission test — after graduating in May 2018, scored in the 99th percentile and began applying to medical schools.
One of the schools that accepted him was at the top of his list — Harvard.
“It was pretty unbelievable,” he said, recalling receiving the Harvard acceptance email March 1, 2019. “It’s a very tough process even to apply, and the rejection rate is so high.”
For example, the 2022 Harvard Medical School graduating class a year ahead of him has 165 students out of more than 6,900 who applied.
In early August 2019, the Somerset native began classes at the Harvard medical campus in Boston — separate from the main campus in nearby Cambridge, Mass., ready to tackle four years at one of the world’s best-known schools, followed by four to five years of a residency.
The first semester went well. “I feel like I had a good background going in because of my Stout education, so I’m appreciative of that. I was able to breeze through the first block of instruction,” Koester said, noting he loves the curriculum, the school and the diversity of his classmates who are “from all over the world.”
“Choosing Stout was one of the best decisions I ever made. The university did a phenomenal job preparing me for the MCAT,” said Koester, who graduated in three years with a 4.0 grade-point average.
He appreciated the small class sizes, research opportunities and professors “who really care about their students” as highlights of his UW-Stout experience. He also cited UW-Stout’s affordability, a factor considering the high cost of medical school.
After graduating from UW-Stout, Koester was a clinical research coordinator from summer 2018 to summer 2019 at Gillette Children’s Hospital in St. Paul. He helped research a rare pediatric hip disease, an experience he believes set him apart from other Harvard applicants, and had opportunities to meet with children and families affected by the disease.
Crediting good medical care for overcoming several adolescent health issues, Koester is inspired to become a pediatric orthopedic surgeon. “You can make a big difference in people’s lives,” he said.
While Koester appears destined for success, other graduates already have found it. More than 100 alumni of the applied science program alone have gone on to practice since 2004 as doctors, dentists, pharmacists, chiropractors, physician assistants, physical therapists, occupational therapists and in other health-care positions, according to UW-Stout’s College of Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Management.