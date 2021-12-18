Brianna Maurer of the Ellsworth Hearts and Minds Club labels a box of supplies at Save Our Allies in Sparta. "We went into it like, ‘Alright we’re going to do this fundraiser and hope that it gets support.’ Luckily, we’ve had nothing but support and it's been great," Maurer said in a Department of Defense news release. "People are paying attention, and it's been a really good experience. It just goes to show how willing people are to help out when they know that it's going towards a good cause like this, and how they actually want to participate in these things."
Brianna Maurer of the Ellsworth Hearts and Minds Club labels a box of supplies at Save Our Allies in Sparta. "We went into it like, ‘Alright we’re going to do this fundraiser and hope that it gets support.’ Luckily, we’ve had nothing but support and it's been great," Maurer said in a Department of Defense news release. "People are paying attention, and it's been a really good experience. It just goes to show how willing people are to help out when they know that it's going towards a good cause like this, and how they actually want to participate in these things."
Photos By Spc. Caitlin Wilkins
Casper hands a box of school supplies to Ellsworth High School student Peyton Langer.
FORT MCCOY — Students from Ellsworth High School and their social studies teacher, U.S. Army Reserve Soldier Lt. Col. Ryan Casper from the 7212th Medical Support Unit, Rochester, Minnesota, prepare school supplies they collected to donate to Afghan evacuees at Fort McCoy. The students donated 1,056 backpacks full of school supplies last week through Operation Allies Welcome in Sparta. Casper and his students organized the Ellsworth Hearts and Minds Club fundraiser after learning Afghan evacuees would be coming to Fort McCoy.
The students raised more than $13,000 between physical donations and their fundraiser on GoFundMe for the project. The backpacks were stuffed with a pencil sharpener, construction paper, small personal dry erase board and markers, pencils, notebooks, pens and crayons. Donations started pouring in from across the country after the GoFundMe link was published in multiple news stories, including one in the Leader-Telegram. Club members also received a tour of educational facilities at Fort McCoy and had the opportunity to interact with some of the Afghan refugees.
While this type of fundraiser was a first for some of the students, raising money for school supplies isn’t a new mission for Casper. Throughout his deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, he helped fundraise for local schools as a way to give back to the communities.
TOP???: Brianna Maurer of the Ellsworth Hearts and Minds Club labels a box of supplies at Save Our Allies in Sparta. "We went into it like, ‘Alright we’re going to do this fundraiser and hope that it gets support.’ Luckily, we’ve had nothing but support and it's been great," Maurer said in a Department of Defense news release. "People are paying attention, and it's been a really good experience. It just goes to show how willing people are to help out when they know that it's going towards a good cause like this, and how they actually want to participate in these things."
RIGHT???: Casper hands a box of school supplies to Ellsworth High School student Peyton Langer.