EAU CLAIRE — An annual ritual returned to the UW-Eau Claire campus over the past three days, but with a few tweaks to promote safety amid the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.
With coronavirus cases lower than a year ago and some students vaccinated, life at UW-Eau Claire should be a bit closer to normal in 2021-22, said Quincy Chapman, director of housing and residence life.
Yet with delta variant cases spiking and local health officials warning of rapidly rising hospitalizations, safety precautions still will be evident on campus and in residence halls.
That was visible Saturday through Monday as nearly 3,800 masked students moved into the university's residence halls eager for the start of a new academic year.
"It's looking similar but a little bit less rigid this year as far as our student expectations," Chapman said, noting that masks are still required in all common areas of dormitories.
The only exceptions are when students are in their rooms, brushing their teeth or in the shower.
A pair of students moving in Monday said they were not overly concerned about the COVID-19 policies.
Freshman Jonathan Binder of Omro attended UW-Eau Claire last fall but then took spring semester off in part because of the pandemic.
"I'm excited to be back because I hear things will be more normal this year," Binder said as he filled a large yellow bin with his belongings before rolling it toward his temporary home in Sutherland Hall on upper campus.
Binder, who is vaccinated, said he isn't too worried about the virus on campus because he previously worked with COVID-19 patients in a health care job and knows how to protect himself. A bigger concern, he said, is that another surge in cases could lead the university to shut down in-person classes and events again.
Emma Hindes, a senior from La Crosse, transferred to UW-Eau Claire from Bemidji State University in Minnesota last spring but attended classes remotely.
"I'm super excited that we to have all of our events and classes in person this year," said Hindes, who was being assisted with her move to Sutherland Hall by her little sister.
The university's COVID-19 dashboard indicates that as of Monday 51.8% of students had uploaded a vaccination record.
Chapman said the Housing Office has only received calls from two families concerned about the vaccination status of a roommate.
"We just work one-on-one with someone who has a concern to find a space where they have a level of comfort," he said.
Vaccinated students have done "the best and safest thing they could do," while the university is requiring unvaccinated students to get tested weekly for at least the first month of the semester, Chapman said.
Like last year, UW-Eau Claire has reserved Putnam Hall as a place to isolate students who test positive for the virus and Katharine Thomas Hall to quarantine students who have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19. As of Monday, four students were staying in each of the lower campus dorms, compared with capacities of 175 for Putnam and 90 for Katharine Thomas.
Chapman said he is pleased to see such a small number of students needing to be in the isolation and quarantine dorms, adding, "We'd rather pay for utilities that nobody is using."
In 2020-21, occupancy in those buildings peaked with 77 in isolation just after Thanksgiving break and 90 in quarantine in late September.
"Students did a really good job of staying safe in the spring," Chapman said, noting that the university never had more than 10 students at a time in isolation during spring semester.
The residence halls being used for traditional housing are about 200 students shy of capacity.
The rest of the week is filled with orientation and social activities for students. Classes begin Thursday.