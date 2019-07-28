MENOMONIE — Could biochar from two invasive species help remove the nutrients that feed blue-green algae blooms in Lake Menomin?
That’s what two students are researching this summer as part of the LAKES REU, an eight-week summer research experience for undergraduate students at UW-Stout that studies issues related to cyanobacteria in the Red Cedar River watershed and how the compromised water quality affects the quality of life in the region. The watershed includes Lake Menomin, Tainter Lake and the Chetek chain of lakes.
Marcella Domka, a senior environmental biology major at the University of Dayton in Ohio, and Madeline Tripp, a senior majoring in applied geography at East Carolina University in Greenville, N.C., are analyzing the impact of removing phosphorus and nitrogen from lake water using biochar.
They are studying if the nutrients will bind to the biochar, which is charcoal treated with different metals. The biochar would come from buckthorn or reed canary grass, two invasive species in the area.
“There is some research that the biochar can be used on the soil after it locks in nutrients, and plants can slowly tap into it,” Tripp said.
Tripp and Domka will present their findings along with research from eight other LAKES REU participants from around the U.S. from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Raw Deal, 603 S. Broadway St., Menomonie. The event is free and open to the public.
Domka said she was attracted to LAKES REU because of the interdisciplinary approach to trying to solve environmental issues. “I have been interested in pollution mitigation and how it can affect a whole ecosystem,” she said.
Chris Ferguson, co-director of LAKES REU and an associate professor of economics at UW-Stout, said this year students are surveying community members in Rice Lake on their connections and perceptions of the watershed. The goal is to expand the research area to include more communities.
Students also are researching local food and how to continue to grow and support the movement to help farms thrive.
Ferguson urged people to attend the presentation. “I think we have a lot of new information,” he said. “This is a community issue that everyone is going to need to be involved in.”
Arthur Kneeland, co-director of LAKES REU and a senior lecturer in the biology department, said the presentations provide a fresh view to the watershed. “It’s a great opportunity for the community to talk to each other,” he said. “That is part of what is so valuable.”
Nell Gehrke, a senior environmental student from Augsburg University in Minneapolis, is researching the perception of farmers and their relationship to the watershed, particularly looking at smaller farms.
“This is exactly the kind of research I want to do,” she said. “I care about water health and keeping the natural world beautiful and clean. I love the idea of working together as a community. I think people understand the importance of making a change in a community can lead to making change in the world.”
Ivy Huwald, a senior geography major from Humboldt University in Arcata, Calif., is researching the history of the area’s relationship with the watershed including how it was used by industry and recreationally. “I love looking at the hard data and looking at the actual change in the land over time,” she said. “What is the history behind it, and what does that tell us about our future?”
UW-Eau Claire student Lillian Strehlow is among the research students.
LAKES REU is on the last year of its second three-year grant, $303,000, from the National Science Foundation. The first grant cycle ran from 2014 to 2016.
Ferguson and Kneeland plan to apply for another three-year grant.