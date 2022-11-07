EAU CLAIRE — Substitute teachers and special education assistants can now expect slightly higher pay from the Eau Claire Area School District, effective this Sunday.

The Eau Claire School Board on Monday approved a daily sub pay rate increase from $140 to $160, and an hourly special education assistant pay rate increase from $16 to $16.38.

