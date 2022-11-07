EAU CLAIRE — Substitute teachers and special education assistants can now expect slightly higher pay from the Eau Claire Area School District, effective this Sunday.
The Eau Claire School Board on Monday approved a daily sub pay rate increase from $140 to $160, and an hourly special education assistant pay rate increase from $16 to $16.38.
Board documents cited an unprecedented number of early vacancies this year — particularly in regard to special education — as a catalyst for the pay increases.
According to board documents, there were a reported 921 vacancies districtwide between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31. More than 58% of those vacancies were within special education.
Eau Claire’s new substitute pay rates now match other area districts that are paying the highest amount for substitutes in the two areas the district has experienced the most significant amount of unfilled absences, board documents stated. Cadott and Colfax school districts also pay a daily rate of $160 for substitutes, and Osseo/Fairchild is the only other local district that pays $16.38 hourly for special education assistants.
The motion passed 6-1. Commissioner Phil Lyons was the sole dissenter, arguing the board should prioritize incremental pay raises for non-classroom staff, like coaches. He acknowledged the difficulty surrounding finding substitute teachers, but he questioned whether the district’s recently-set budget can accommodate for this change.
“Those increments have not changed for 15 years,” Lyons said. “Personally, I think the increment issue is a larger issue than the substitute thing.”
The motion will impact the district to the tune of $92,841.60 during the 2022-2023 school year.
• Also during Monday’s meeting, the board heard from district Executive Director of Student Services Kaying Xiong, who reported on the district’s continuing efforts to create and sustain a learning environment that follows an equitable multi-level system of support framework.
Memorial High School Principal Dave Oldenberg and Social and Emotional Coach Derek Olson spoke about their attempts to create a supportive learning environment at Memorial and that program’s success across grade levels. The programming, the educators said, is designed to foster leadership skills and encourage thoughtfulness amongst students.
Board Commissioner Erica Zerr also provided the board an update on its developing Communication Plan, which was conceptualized as a part of the district’s Coherent Governance model in spring 2021.
The primary goal of the play is to establish a key communicator group that will meet and engage with the board on a quarterly basis. According to board documents, the group will ideally comprise 25-35 members of the community — many of whom would represent communities that have been historically marginalized.
In other district news:
• The board approved a 2022-2027 contract with Student Transit.
• Executive Director for Business Services Abby Johnson, Commissioner Lori Bica and Lyons were approved as Board of Canvassers appointees for today’s election.
• The board approved wording changes to five Coherent Governance policies.
• The board heard from Superintendent Michael Johnson, who spoke about the district’s progress in meeting predetermined benchmarks in fostering a safe, effective, respectful and non-discriminatory learning environment for students.
