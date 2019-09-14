After her husband’s death by suicide 10 years ago, Erin Brantner hesitated to tell people how he died.
She felt the shame and stigma associated with the cause of Paul Brantner’s passing. Eventually, though, Erin Brantner realized honesty was the best way to properly serve her husband’s memory and ensure her four children felt OK discussing their struggles.
She became much more open about her husband’s depression and anxiety, hoping to raise awareness and help others going through something similar.
“I would be a voice for him when he could no longer speak for himself,” Brantner said.
Brantner did that during the second annual Sharing Hope Walk to Prevent Suicide Saturday at Carson Park. Wearing a shirt stating, “YOUR STORY MATTERS. TELL IT,” she was one of several speakers who addressed the crowd of more than 600 attendees.
Prevent Suicide Chippewa Valley and the National Alliance on Mental Illness Chippewa Valley co-hosted the event that aims to increase awareness about suicide prevention and destigmatize the mental health factors that cause it.
Karlene Phillips, President of PSCV, said the one-mile contemplative walk provided the chance for people to come together and be part of a community during National Suicide Prevention Month. Phillips said suicidal ideation can often lead to isolation, so the walk served to counteract that through social connection.
“This event brings all of those people together to say, ‘You’re not alone in this,’” Phillips said.
Near registration tables, a makeshift display showed signs of encouragement with phrases like, “You matter,” “You are loved,” and “Your past doesn’t define you.”
In front of that display, 182 pairs of shoes lined part of a sidewalk, representing the number of people in Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn counties who died by suicide from 2014-18.
Phillips said that represented an increase from 150 deaths between 2013 and 2017. Similar trends exist across the state. A recent report from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services found that the state’s suicide rate rose 40% between 2000 and 2017.
Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Eau Claire, said the shoe display brought tears to his eyes. He thanked everyone in attendance, saying the enormous crowd left him “awestruck.”
Linda Carlson, a board member of NAMI Chippewa Valley, said suicide and mental health have evolved from taboo topics to something people are more willing to discuss.
Phillips, whose brother completed suicide in 1983, agreed. She said a gradual increase in awareness has occurred in recent decades, particularly in the past 10 years.
Progress has occurred, but room for improvement still exists. Brantner mentioned health care access, and Phillips said ways to potentially decrease suicide include less access to firearms, the most common method used by middle aged men in deaths by suicide. Other aspects involve creating supportive social environments and listening to people with thoughtfulness, attentiveness and without judgment.
Phillips called it a community effort.
“Prevention of suicide is not just the professionals,” Phillips said. “It does take a village.”
Phillips said misconceptions about suicide include the idea that talking about it will automatically make it worse for someone already struggling, which is not true.
“You can ask questions without causing somebody to be suicidal,” Phillips said.
Brantner also said some people wrongly perceive suicide as a selfish act. In reality, it is the only option people see to rid themselves of pain.
Brantner said her husband felt ashamed about his depression and anxiety, feelings that are much less common if someone is dealing with cancer or diabetes, for example. She said talking about the topic helps decrease shame, saying the brain is like any other organ in the body.
“Things can go wrong,” Brantner said. “That doesn’t mean it’s your fault or that you should be embarrassed by that.”
Brantner agreed, noting the support she has received from friends, family and community members. Brantner called the event “the least judgmental place in the world.”
After her speech, Brantner and the attendees began the walk by moving in the same direction: forward.
Free, confidential help is available by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or texting HOPELINE to 741741.