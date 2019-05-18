All too often, a story that combines the topics of college students and alcohol does not end well. It could be a tale about excessive drinking, a party that became out of control, an injury or worse.
This is not one of those stories. This story is about college students who seek to reduce the detrimental impact of alcohol and other drugs on individuals and society.
Three Blugold women will be spending their 2019 summer months researching the science behind addiction and alcoholism, looking for answers about patterns, genetic factors and possibly effective treatments for a pernicious public health problem.
Amelia Schneider, Abbey Kastner and Samantha Scaletty, all neuroscience majors, have been offered paid summer internships funded through programs supported by the National Institutes of Health.
Kastner and Schneider will both be research interns at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, with internships provided by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA). Scaletty will be conducting research at the University of Illinois at Urbana, which is a program affiliated with the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA).
All three of these students belong to the first cohort of neuroscience majors who will graduate from this new program at UW-Eau Claire, and all have been conducting ongoing research with Doug Matthews in his addiction research laboratory.
“The NIH funding these campuses receive provides grant opportunities for undergraduate researchers. For a 10-week period, the interns will attend lectures and professional development sessions, and work alongside the principle investigators running the various laboratories affiliated with the research areas,” said Matthews, professor and chair of the psychology department at UW-Eau Claire.
“These internships are highly competitive, offering unique avenues to develop research skills and enhance postgraduate opportunities for our students. They are also some of the rare paid internships, providing a paycheck and housing stipend, so interns can focus on the learning experience.”
Scaletty, a junior from Appleton, looks forward to expanding her research beyond the alcohol-specific lab work she has been conducting thus far.
“Working in the UW-EC lab is definitely the thing that has prepared me the most for this internship, and it is also what gave me the skills I needed to stand out as an applicant,” she said. “I am most excited to be able to work with drugs other than alcohol. I’m not sure which drugs we will be using in experiments, but I can’t wait to see the neurological effects they have.”
Both Kastner and Schneider will be furthering the depth of their research specific to alcohol and its effects as their internships in Charleston will be funded by NIAAA.
“I have attended the Research Society on Alcoholism conference the past two years with Dr. Matthews and individuals from our laboratory to present the research. This conference introduces us to public speaking and how to present yourself in front of the most highly accomplished addiction researchers in the country,” said Kastner, a junior from Hartford.
Schneider, a senior neuroscience major from Cottage Grove, Minn., is excited to experience the day-to-day work flow of a professional researcher in the field of addiction studies, her planned career path.
“It’s a great opportunity to get a firsthand look at the large-scale research that is done on the effects of alcohol. Alcohol and drugs of abuse is what I intend to study in my future, so I’ll have what a day-to-day experience is in this career path modeled for me,” Schneider said.