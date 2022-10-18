State Assembly Rep. Robert Summerfield, R-Bloomer, has held his seat representing the 67th District through three terms, beginning in 2017. Jason Bennett, a Democrat from Chippewa Falls, hopes to uproot Summerfield on Nov. 8.

Summerfield_Rob_050820

Summerfield

The 67th District is home to approximately 60,513 residents, according to 2020 U.S. Census Bureau and American Community Survey data. It encompasses towns including Chippewa Falls, Bloomer, Cornell, Cadott, Colfax, Elk Mound, New Auburn and Wheeler.

Jason Bennett.png

Bennett