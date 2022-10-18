State Assembly Rep. Robert Summerfield, R-Bloomer, has held his seat representing the 67th District through three terms, beginning in 2017. Jason Bennett, a Democrat from Chippewa Falls, hopes to uproot Summerfield on Nov. 8.
The 67th District is home to approximately 60,513 residents, according to 2020 U.S. Census Bureau and American Community Survey data. It encompasses towns including Chippewa Falls, Bloomer, Cornell, Cadott, Colfax, Elk Mound, New Auburn and Wheeler.
Also according to the U.S. Census and ACS data, the median household income in the 67th District is $61,665. The high school graduation rate is 92.7% and the college graduation rate is 22.5%. Over 93% of residents in the 67th District are white, the data shows.
Bennett said the 67th District has traditionally voted conservative. But, in light of the recent U.S. Supreme Court Dobbs v. Jackson ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, he said it’s time to make progressive voices heard.
“We have to show that there are other opinions, other feelings, here,” Bennett told the Leader-Telegram. “Additionally, people are fired up. Even just getting signatures, people were fired up about the Dobbs decision. So, that really inspired me to go, ‘You know, we have to. We can’t assume that the race will be like 2018 or 2016 or 2020. And we have to fight every time.’
“Democracy doesn’t work if it’s just one party,” he continued. “I remember that from my freshman civics class. One party rule is not democracy. It’s important that someone run and someone fight as hard as they can.”
Bennett said codifying the right to abortion and expanding health care access will be his top priorities if elected, noting that the 67th District distinctly lacks health care providers.
“They keep eating each other up and taking each other over,” Bennett said. “That doesn’t give us a lot of health care choices, just in a broad sense. But, furthermore, with the Dobbs decisions and our 1849 law overtaking 50 years of precedent, pregnant people don’t have the right to make decisions about their own medical care in this area, locally. They didn’t really before, either — they would’ve had to travel before — but now it’s become even more difficult.”
In contrast, Summerfield told the Leader-Telegram in an emailed statement that he is pro-life and he supports exceptions for rape, incest and the well-being of the mother. He has been endorsed by Wisconsin Right to Life.
For him, Summerfield said his biggest concerns lie with the economy.
“Talking to many residents of the area over the last couple of months, most of the conversations have been their concerns on the price of everything, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon,” Summerfield stated. “What will the economy in our area look like if this continues?”
Summerfield said his top priority if reelected will be to ensure Wisconsin is run responsibly, solidifying a strong future. To accomplish this, he stated, the government needs to run as efficiently as possible, a stronger workforce must be cultivated and tax relief must be offered.
In the past two years, some of the bills authored by Summerfield include a proposal to restructure the broadband expansion program to be more effective and efficient, a law that provides a pathway for veterans who held a medical role in the military to transfer that to experience into civilian medical work when they return home, and a bill that helps kids and families expand their opportunities for educational choices.
Having served on the State Assembly since 2017, Summerfield said his work experience in and out of government makes him an ideal representative.
“Growing up and raising a family in the district has given me a great perspective on the strengths and challenges of the area,” Summerfield stated. “Being the state representative for the last three terms has allowed me to help address these issues in Madison. My connections to the community allows me to be a strong voice for the district.”
He added that his experiences as a small business owner who is active in the community offers him a perspective needed to function as a strong leader in the area.
Bennett said he may not be a small business owner, but he feels his career as a speech and language pathologist may lend its own unique insights to a prospective role on Wisconsin’s Assembly.
“One of the things that I do is I try to take a student who is functioning at one level and get them functioning at another level,” Bennett explained. “Problem solving is sort of one of our big tasks, and I’m also used to working on teams because — whether you’re in the medical field, the nursing home field or in the school field — you can’t operate without a team.
“Every part of that team needs to do their job,” he continued. “It’s a little bit different than being a small business owner or other types of things that often lead to Assembly seats, because you can operate that very independently. … So, a small business person might say, ‘The government gets in my way,’ and they might run on that idea and that philosophy. And that’s really not the right way to be in government, in my opinion, if you think your government gets in people’s way. I think the government is a great tool for helping people.”
Despite the 67th District’s right-leaning voter trends, Bennett said he’s feeling positive as Election Day approaches. Despite appearances — and year-round Republican political signs dotting the district — Bennett said he’s garnered a lot of silent support, especially from women and the LGBT community, of which he is a part.
Bennett’s campaign website also cites his support for the environment, equality, worker’s unions, education and fair maps as central to his platform. Caring for the natural beauty of the 67th District and fighting for equality are integral to his beliefs, Bennett said.
Summerfield said the 67th District’s greatest asset is its people, and he’s honored to get to know them and represent them.
“I have had many great conversations with people on their ideas on what direction the state should go. The people of the 67th District are some of the hardest-working people, and they’re very involved in our community,” Summerfield stated. “With all the challenges that are facing the state we need to have strong and experienced leadership. Issues like inflation, workforce development, maintaining a responsible state budget, and others require experienced legislators who are in touch with the needs of the district. I believe I can fill that role.”