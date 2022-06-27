EAU CLAIRE — Sun Country Airlines is looking to start serving Eau Claire’s airport in late fall, but its plans still need approvals from federal regulators before regular flights could begin.
Chairty Zich, director of Chippewa Valley Regional Airport, urged the U.S. Department of Transportation to expedite review and approval of an Essential Air Service contract for the Minneapolis-based airline to start regular flights to and from Eau Claire.
“The carrier would like to begin service in November of 2022 and an airport security upgrade that will take several months to complete will be necessary prior to Sun Country starting service,” she wrote in a May 24 letter that was posted last week to a federal government website.
SkyWest Airlines, the small carrier that has flown United Airlines flights to the local airport for a dozen years, would then be able to shift its resources to other airports, the letter stated. SkyWest notified 29 airports — including Chippewa Valley Regional Airport — in March that it would be discontinuing service to them due to a pilot shortage. Before a new carrier is selected and in place, SkyWest is continuing to serve those airports with flights.
While SkyWest’s smaller jets have been flying one to two round-trip flights daily between Eau Claire and Chicago O’Hare International Airport, Sun Country’s schedule would have bigger planes, but flying less frequently here.
Sun Country’s proposal includes twice-weekly round-trips between Eau Claire and Minneapolis, plus seasonal flights to Las Vegas, Orlando and Fort Myers, Fla.
Flights to Fort Myers would be available from late November through April, according to the proposed schedule. From part of May through August, Sun Country would offer flights from Eau Claire to Miami. The Las Vegas route would just be flown during October and November.
While the Boeing 737-800s flown by Sun Country can fit 186 passengers — a much larger capacity than turboprop planes that other carriers had proposed serving Eau Claire with — the less frequent flight schedule will require regulators to issue a waiver to allow the service to use the Essential Air Service program.
On June 2, Zich sent a letter on behalf of the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport Commission seeking such a waiver from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The request alludes to the commission’s endorsement of the Sun Country proposal because it has potential to grow local air service.
“The Department has shown great wisdom in granting flexibility to EAS airports and their carrier partners in order to maximize traffic and provide services that truly serve the public,” Zich wrote. “The Sun Country Airlines EAS proposal at Eau Claire flows from that precedent of flexibility; seasonal frequency allocations and use of a second hub or destination airport.”
One of the other air carriers that had briefly competed to provide service to the airport wrote a letter in opposition to Sun Country’s plans.
“Under no circumstances should the Department accept Sun Country’s proposal, whether by waiver or otherwise, even if there is support for the proposal,” Stan Little, chairman and CEO of Southern Airways Express, wrote earlier this month to regulators overseeing the Essential Air Service program.
He notes the founding purpose of the program is to provide small communities with regular flights to larger hub airports. While Sun Country would have two weekly round-trip flights to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport year-round, Little stated the airline’s motive is to get subsidies for vacation destinations. He writes that approving the contract would go against the intent of the EAS program and welcome other carriers to suggest similar plans.
“To do so would set a horrendous precedent and invite a host of similarly untenable EAS applications from carriers operating large aircraft — especially those, like Sun Country, focused on leisure travel — looking to develop new service at secondary airports, but to do so at taxpayer expense,” Little wrote.
Sun Country’s proposal seeks a $6.46 million annual subsidy from the government to make its Eau Claire flights financially feasible. Subsidies needed for flights to the Twin Cities would be smaller than those to the farther away Las Vegas and Florida destinations, based on a budget included in Sun Country’s proposal.
Southern Airways Express, Sun Country and Boutique Air were the three carriers that submitted service proposals in mid-May to serve Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.
Southern Airways Express proposed frequent flights to the Twin Cities and Chicago, while Boutique Air had Minneapolis-St. Paul as its only route. Both of those smaller airlines would’ve used turboprop planes seating about 10 passengers each to serve the routes.
On May 19 — the day before the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport Commission made its selection — Southern Airways Express withdrew its proposal. The company couldn’t serve all 23 airports it made proposals to and determined that Eau Claire would not be a good fit for the company’s service, according to a withdrawal letter penned by Little. He then voiced his support for Boutique Air’s proposal, stating it meets statutory and regulatory requirements.