EAU CLAIRE — A big shiny Boeing 737 parked at the passenger terminal was a sight that Charity Zich didn't anticipate she'd see nine months ago upon learning that Eau Claire's airport would need to find a new airline.

The gleaming orange, white and blue Sun Country Airlines jet that landed around noon Thursday was a welcome sight to Zich, manager of Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.

Contact: 715-833-9204, andrew.dowd@ecpc.com, @ADowd_LT on Twitter