Sunny conditions greeted golfers on area courses Friday morning and their disposition was as bright as the blue sky.
"I can live with it," golfer Tyler Scoville of Strum said of temporary restrictions facing golf courses as he prepared for his first round of the season at Hickory Hills Golf Course just south of Eau Claire.
"I'm out here. I'm out golfing. I can't complain," Scoville said.
"I usually get out every weekend," he said. "I was really looking forward to it. I am just happy to be out golfing."
The restrictions are not an obstacle to enjoying golf, Scoville said.
"It is what it is," he said.
David and Jeanette Suchla of Eau Claire agreed with Scoville as they prepared to play Friday morning at Hickory Hills.
"We are definitely okay with that," David Suchla said of the restrictions. "It beats not being able to play."
"That's for sure," Jeanette Suchla said. "We take walks every day. But it's not like being out on the golf course."
Gov. Tony Evers last week extended the safer-at-home order, which closed non-essential businesses and services, from April 24 to Memorial Day weekend because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of the extension, Evers did allow golf courses to open with restrictions and public libraries to offer curbside pickup of library materials. Both of those were allowed to begin at 8 a.m. Friday.
Area libraries don't expect to start curbside pickup until next week or the week after, but area golf courses were ready to go on Friday.
For golf courses, the restrictions generally mean golfers have to make tee times online or by phone with advanced payment because club houses and golf shops are closed.
Riding carts are prohibited for now.
Food and beverage orders are available for pickup but must be consumed on the course.
Groups are limited to four players.
Rakes, ball washers, push cuts and benches are not available. Driving ranges are closed.
Cups on the green are either raised so balls cannot go inside or filled with a foam piece. If flagsticks are in the cup, they are not to be removed.
The Suchlas have already played golf this winter at The Villages in Sumter County, Florida.
But golf was shut down there in March as well because of the coronavirus, David Suchla said.
The Suchlas were eagerly anticipating their first round of golf for the season at Hickory Hills.
"We've been members out here forever," David Suchla said.
The Suchlas estimated they each read about 10 books over the past two weeks, waiting for golf to return to the Chippewa Valley.
The Suchlas also play in golf leagues at Hickory Hills and expect to attend meetings soon to see how they will operate this year in light of the pandemic.