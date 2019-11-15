Supporting an increasing number of homeless and economically disadvantaged students is one of the Eau Claire school district’s most pressing challenges, the district’s superintendent told the local business community at a Friday gathering.
In an average school year, 80 to 200 of the district’s roughly 11,500 students are homeless, said schools superintendent Mary Ann Hardebeck at the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce’s Eggs & Issues breakfast.
The district has identified over 120 of its students in homeless situations in the 2019-20 school year so far, said Dani Claesges, the district’s homeless program coordinator.
“Students kind of come and go in those programs, because for about 80% of those students being homeless is a one-time event that lasts from six to 18 months,” Hardebeck said, adding that those students often get re-settled after that time.
About 39% of the district’s students qualify for free or reduced lunches, Hardebeck said.
Wisconsin students qualify for free or reduced lunches if they are homeless, runaway, foster or migrant students; if their families are enrolled in one of several food assistance programs; or if they apply to the program and are accepted, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction.
But many Eau Claire high school students who are eligible for free or cheaper lunches never apply, Hardebeck said.
“Even though we try to help and counsel them and get them into those programs, I think they see it as a little bit of a stigma,” Hardebeck said.
In the 2018-19 school year, about 76% of the district’s students were white, 9.6% were Asian, 5.5% were Hispanic and 2.6% were black, according to DPI enrollment data.
“What we’re seeing in terms of our demographics, it’s not so much about race and ethnicity, it’s really about the haves and the have-nots,” Hardebeck said.
Other factors — mental health struggles, a rise in methamphetamine-related cases, Eau Claire County having a significantly higher poverty rate than the state average, according to the 2019 Wisconsin Poverty Report — means more local students have “faced some type of trauma,” Hardebeck said.
To tackle the problem, the district partners with Feed My People food bank and local churches to send backpacks and food home with some students on the weekends. The district’s homeless program also collects food and clothes to donate to students, Hardebeck said.
Another challenge the district is facing: Five south side elementary schools are at or near 90% capacity, according to a November school district report.
Typical enrollment growth is about 50 students per year, but in the 2019-20 year it saw about 100 additional students, weighted towards the city’s south side, Hardebeck said: “We have enough seats in the schools, but they’re not in the right places.”
If the board decides to build a new elementary school, rather than add onto existing buildings, “that’s a referendum issue,” said board member Laurie Klinkhammer, who spoke with Hardebeck at Friday’s Eggs & Issues breakfast.
“At this point it’s an undecided thing, but I know we have to do something given the growth of the community,” Klinkhammer said.
The Eau Claire school board is set this winter to discuss a possible 2021 referendum, which would likely be centered around south-side expansion.
At Friday’s breakfast, Hardebeck and Klinkhammer also discussed the district’s recent partnership with Chippewa Valley Technical College, which will allow some Memorial and North students to graduate high school with a two-year associate’s degree in business management.