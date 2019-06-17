Concerned about continued budget overages, some Eau Claire County supervisors say it’s time to hire a consultant to review Department of Human Services programs.
“When you look at overages in the last three years, … I think that should cause some alarm,” said Supervisor Steve Chilson, one of two supervisors who began pushing for an audit in May.
Over the last three years, the Department of Human Services has exceeded its budget by a total of $5 million, according to a resolution scheduled to go before the County Board tonight. In addition, the department is projecting exceeding its annual budget in fiscal year 2019 by about $2 million.
The resolution calls for authorizing spending up to $30,000 from the county’s contingency fund to pay for consulting services and creating an ad hoc committee to define the parameters for the consultant, monitor the company’s progress and report back to the board.
Because the resolution is proposing using money from the county contingency fund, county code requires that two-thirds of the board’s 29 members must approve it.
Such an effort might not be needed, though.
The Department of Human Services, however, is working on setting up a review of its own with an auditor, said Diane Cable, department director. She didn’t have a cost estimate.
“To put another study on top of what you’re doing doesn’t make sense,” said Supervisor Colleen Bates, chairwoman of the County Board’s Human Services Board.
However, “you don’t audit your own house,” said Supervisor Gerald Wilkie, one of five supervisors on the board’s Finance and Budget Committee, which approved the resolution.
The department “has been over budget, … but these cases that come to us are mandated,” Bates said.
The resolution recognizes that: “The Department of Human Services implements programs mandated by state and federal law, but state and federal reimbursements aren’t commensurate with the expenditures required to fulfill the mandates.”
In addition, the department “has come under increased pressure to provide out-of-home placement for children and adults, which (contributes) to a significant amount of the budget overage.”
Eighty-five percent or more of out-of-home placements for children is related to substance abuse, Cable said.
“It’s not unique to Eau Claire County,” she said. “We are working to change how we respond, to support families earlier. … That doesn’t happen overnight.”
Bates agreed. “The problem developed over years, and it’s not going to go away right away.”
Hiring a consultant isn’t meant to place blame, Wilkie said. Instead, the goal is to diagnose what is going on and correct that.
For example, is the department underestimating its expenses or doing its best to capture maximum revenue? he said.
Whatever is going on, “we need to address it before we get to the abyss,” said Supervisor Mark Beckfield, who also has been pushing for an independent review of the department.
“Every department has been told to do with less, but that doesn’t seem to apply to Human Services,” he said.
The county has other needs, such as building a new highway shop and finishing the fourth pod of the Eau Claire County Jail, and is limited in its ability to raise revenue, Chilson said.
“The bottom line is if we keep doing what we’re doing, we’re on course for bankruptcy,” Wilkie said.