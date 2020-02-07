Two state proposals would give counties the option to require animal-drawn vehicles to register for an annual fee, mainly affecting Amish and Mennonite communities with traditional lifestyles.
The Wisconsin Legislature is considering Senate Bill 558 and Assembly Bill 612, both of which would allow counties to impose a maximum annual fee of $100 to identify and differentiate animal-drawn vehicles and their owners from one another. (Most Eau Claire County residents with motor vehicles currently pay $105 in annual fees).
Any resulting revenue from the fees must be spent on the registration process and transportation-related projects, with half the money going to the town where the vehicle is registered and half to the county. It is not known how much money would be gained from an annual fee because animal-drawn vehicles have never previously been counted.
The bills would mainly impact people in Amish and Mennonite communities who rely on horse-drawn wagons and buggies as their main mode of transportation. They would not apply to vehicles used primarily for animal husbandry or recreational purposes like a parade.
The Eau Claire County Board approved a resolution supporting AB 612 during its Jan. 21 meeting by a vote of 24-2. If the Wisconsin Legislature approves one or both of the bills, Eau Claire County Highway Commissioner Jon Johnson said the county would likely institute an annual fee, but he is not sure of the exact amount. Johnson also said more registration details would need to be determined, likely through county employees answering community members’ questions about the legislation.
County Board members Melissa Janssen and Mark Beckfield voted against the proposal. Janssen said she is not necessarily against the bills’ contents, but she wants to gather more information from the people who it would affect before voting in support.
Beckfield is not in favor because he said Amish and Mennonite people have been largely trouble-free living their own way of life, and he is fine with keeping things that way. He also said the revenue gained from annual fees would likely be negligible.
“I don’t see a need for that amount of money,” Beckfield said. “They want to be left alone (and) I want to leave them alone.”
Supervisor Carl Anton voted in favor because he said it would be helpful, particularly for law enforcement, to know the names of people who own and operate animal-drawn vehicles.
“The first driving force is to say, ‘Who are you? Who owns the wagon or buggy?’” Anton said.
Additional money from annual fees is another factor, as Anton believes people who operate animal-drawn vehicles should “pay their fair share” to use public roads. Anton’s district covers Augusta, an area where a sizable Amish population resides.
Bridge Creek resident Carol Peuse voiced her support in Madison for AB 612 in December. Like Anton, she is in favor of the bill because it would bring in money for road maintenance and make it easier to enforce violations by animal-drawn vehicles.
Peuse also likes that the bills give counties the option to require registration, rather than mandating it. Eau Claire County will have to cover initial costs to register vehicles, but Peuse believes it will be a net positive overall.
“I think it’s something that is long overdue, and I’m glad that the state is doing this,” Peuse said.
Two members of the Amish community near Augusta said they are against the registration portion of the proposals but expressed interest in talking with town and county officials to reach a potential compromise. They are fine with paying fees for road maintenance, but one member would prefer that all the money goes back to towns in which vehicles are located.
Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, opposes the bills and said the issue should be handled by towns, not counties.
Despite some positive aspects like knowing who owns animal-drawn vehicles, Bernier said the bills “look punitive rather than helpful.” She said Amish people choose to live a traditional way of life and “do very little damage to anyone or anything.”
Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, said she would likely support the bills as long as they respect religious freedoms and cultural standards. She didn’t co-sign AB 612 but appreciates that it gives counties the option to implement registration and fees instead of requiring them.
Emerson said registration fees for driving on public roads likely wouldn’t significantly boost revenue, but the fees would be “an important way for people who are using the products to help pay for them.”
Surrounding counties
Chippewa and Dunn counties have not considered resolutions related to either bill. Clark County Highway Commissioner Brian Duell said the Highway Committee passed a resolution in support of AB 612 at its Jan. 30 meeting, and the Clark County Board will consider the resolution during its Feb. 20 meeting.
Two Clark County residents who would be impacted by the bills did not have significant cause for concern. Alvin Martin lives near Thorp and is a member of the Old Order Mennonites. Martin and his wife utilize one buggy, and he said the registration and annual fee sound reasonable.
“We use the roads like anybody else does, so I guess it’d be fair to pay,” Martin said.
Elvin Fox is an Old Order Mennonite member who runs a dairy farm near Thorp. Fox said his family mainly uses two animal-drawn vehicles: a buggy and a spring wagon.
Fox appreciates the quality condition of county roads and, if a bill passes, said he plans to register and pay fees. However, Fox said the legislation could result in extra work for everyone involved, from county employees who would handle registration to the people registering. He hopes more details become clearer, including the types of vehicles that need to register and what type of identification would be put on a vehicle.