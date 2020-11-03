EAU CLAIRE — Preliminary results from a survey of Eau Claire school district families found that just under half of the survey’s respondents said they were satisfied with virtual learning this semester.
Almost all Eau Claire district students this year are participating in some level of learning from home.
This fall roughly 80% of the district’s students are participating in the hybrid model, which involves most students attending in-person classes two days per week and learning remotely the other three days. The other approximately 20% of students are attending all-virtual classes.
The school district's survey, which began on Oct. 27 and ended Tuesday, drew about 2,500 responses as of Monday, said schools Superintendent Michael Johnson at a Monday school board meeting. That number is about 23% of the current student body.
Through the survey, the school district hopes to find strengths and figure out how it can improve both the hybrid and all-virtual options, Johnson said.
When asked about the hybrid model, 82% of survey respondents said they are satisfied with the face-to-face parts of the hybrid model, while only 44% said they are satisfied with students’ experience in the virtual part of the hybrid model, according to the survey.
When asked about the all-virtual model, 46% of people who responded to the survey said they are satisfied, Johnson said Monday.
The district plans to publish a report on the survey.
As of Monday, about 47% of the survey’s respondents were elementary school families; 21% had children in middle school; about 26% had children in high school and 5% in early learning.
The district hopes to improve kids’ engagement on days when they’re learning remotely, at both the elementary and middle school levels, said Kim Koller, executive director of administration.
To “capitalize on face-to-face opportunities,” the district is also looking at scheduling fewer study halls and replacing them with more electives and encore classes, Koller said. It will also attempt to eliminate more conflicts in students’ virtual learning schedules. Finally, the district hopes to identify students early who aren’t as engaged.
“The earlier we intervene or address that (engagement) concern, the more success students will have,” Koller said.