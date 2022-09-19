Eau Claire school district Administration Building

Eau Claire school district Administration Building, 500 Main St.

 Staff file photo

EAU CLAIRE — Results from a spring Student and Family Climate Survey issued by the Eau Claire School district show a majority of students and their families feel they receive equitable treatment in the classroom, but numbers have decreased from last year.

A total of 3,977 students grades 5 through 12 and 1,697 families were surveyed in the spring to evaluate district feedback and perceptions relating to discipline, cultural and linguistic competence, academic support, and social and emotional support.