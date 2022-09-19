EAU CLAIRE — Results from a spring Student and Family Climate Survey issued by the Eau Claire School district show a majority of students and their families feel they receive equitable treatment in the classroom, but numbers have decreased from last year.
A total of 3,977 students grades 5 through 12 and 1,697 families were surveyed in the spring to evaluate district feedback and perceptions relating to discipline, cultural and linguistic competence, academic support, and social and emotional support.
Participating students were asked 63 questions, while participating families were asked 42. Dang Yang, the district’s director of Equity, Diversity and Inclusivity, presented the survey results to the school board, as they relate to social and emotional support systems.
Yang presented the results of three questions from each survey, then compared this year’s data to results from the same survey administered in 2021.
When asked to respond to the statement, “I feel like I belong,” 76% of students said they agree or strongly agree. Fourteen percent said they disagree or strongly disagree, while 9% responded with, “I do not know.”
The 2021 survey, which did not include the “I do not know” option, saw 78% of respondents agree or strongly agree, and 22% disagree or strongly disagree.
Presented with the statement, “People of different cultural backgrounds, races, or ethnicities get along well at this school,” 78% of students said they agree or strongly agree, while only 11% disagree or strongly disagree. Ten percent answered, “I don’t know.”
Comparatively, 23% of respondents disagreed or strongly disagreed in 2021.
In response to the statement, “Students are treated equally well no matter their sex, race, religion, color, natural origin, ancesty, immigration status, creed, pregnancy, marital or parental status, physical, mental, emotional or learning disability, sexual orientation, gender identiy, or gender experssion,” 56% of students said they agree or strongly agree. This percentage is down from 73% in 2021.
Eighty-two percent of parents indicated that they believe their student feels they belong in Eau Claire schools. This percentage is down from 87% in 2021.
When asked if schools communicate how important it is to respect the practices of all cultures, 76% of families said they agree or strongly agree, down from 80% in 2021.
In response to the statement, “This school provides instructional materials (e.g., textbooks, handouts) that reflect students’ cultural background, ethnicity, and identity,” 63% of families agreed or strongly agreed, in comparison to 64% in 2021.
Finally, when presented with the statement, “This school communicates how important it is to respect students of all sexual orientations,” only 58% of families agreed, down significantly from 86% in 2021. Thirty-two percent responded with, “I don’t know.”
While, for the most part, each question had smaller percentages of negative responses, Commissioner Stephanie Farrar expressed concern that it is the minoritized students who are falling into those negative groups.
“When I look at our student demographics at a glance, there are a lot of groups that add up to those small numbers,” Farrar said. “I’m concerned that those may be potentially a direct snapshot of the experiences of our minoritized students.”
She noted only 5.15% of students are multiracial, 6.28% are Hispanic, 0.63% are Indigenous, 9.96% are Asian, 2.6% are Black and 0.24% are Pacific Islander.
Board President Tim Nordin acknowledged there is more work left to be done.
“This work is very difficult, and most of the people in this room know that it faces resistance,” Nordin said. “But there is an urgency here that it must move forward.”
To accommodate for the ongoing need within the district to employ and certify staff members in a timely fashion, the board voted to grant Executive Director of Human Resources Kay Marks the authority to accept recommendations for hire, resignations, retirements, leaves of absence and recall from layoff between Sept. 20 and June 20, 2023.
The motion passed in a 4-3 vote, with commissioners Erica Zerr, Phil Lyons and Marquell Johnson dissenting.
In other board business:
• The board heard from Superintendent Michael Johnson, who spoke about the district’s progress in meeting predetermined benchmarks designed to increase equity among students, faculty, staff and the community.