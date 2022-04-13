EAU CLAIRE — Deer living in Eau Claire's city limits hit a new high number in a recent survey.
Conducted via helicopter on March 4, the survey counted 397 deer — the highest amount seen since regular annual surveying started in 2015.
This year’s count found 12% more deer than the previous record of 354 seen in 2018.
John Dunn, a retired Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist that the city contracts to do the survey, said he saw that as a reasonable growth rate over a few years in an urban area.
“This would be consistent with a growing herd that has limited control measures available,” he wrote in the report.
There were fewer deer found in 2019 and 2020 surveys — 307 and 220 respectively. But Dunn attributed those low figures to poor weather conditions.
“I’m throwing those out as bad survey years and not reflecting the herd size,” he said.
In 2019, there was deep snow cover, which made deer huddle underneath evergreens and not move as much on open ground, making them harder to spot. According to the report, the 2020 count was marred by winds exceeding 20 mph, which made it harder to hover the small Robinson R22 helicopter over deer to get an accurate count.
Eau Claire didn’t do a deer survey in 2021, due to the city not obtaining the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources grant used to help pay for one. Steve Plaza, manager of the city’s parks, forestry, cemetery, building and grounds, said he was a new hire at the time and did not know to apply for the grant. But he has since secured state grants that will help pay for this year’s and 2023’s deer survey.
Where they live
The city's deer surveys focus on seven areas in Eau Claire where the animals are known to congregate.
There were substantially more deer spotted last month in a residential area near Oakwood Mall and in wooded areas near Jeffers Road than there were in the 2018 count. Of the seven areas surveyed, only Putnam Park appeared to have substantially fewer deer than it did four years ago.
The average across the seven areas surveyed was 61 deer per square mile, according to Dunn’s report. He adds that the generally accepted deer density for an urban environment is 15 to 25 per acre.
“The question we have to ask is that acceptable?” Dunn said of Eau Claire’s current deer population. “Are people OK with it at that level?”
At the city’s request, Dunn wrote an urban deer management plan in 2015. The document detailed issues created by deer in an urban environment, namely car-deer collisions and damage to home gardens and landscaping.
The report ended with 10 measures the city could enact to manage the urban deer herd.
“The city’s done most of those,” Dunn said.
Those include the aerial surveys, letting people know they can bowhunt on private property within city limits and discouraging residents from feeding deer.
One of the management measures — allowing bowhunting events for youths and disabled people at the city’s wellfield — had been on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, but is something Plaza wants to revive this fall.
Another goal was accomplished in 2018 when Eau Claire and some rural land around it was classified as a deer metro sub unit by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Hunters in those areas get additional tags to harvest does and a slightly longer bowhunting season to encourage people to hunt there.
One of the management strategies that Plaza really wants to emphasize to Eau Claire residents is that it is illegal to leave food out for deer.
“It’s not good for the deer population, it’s not good for the environment, it promotes chronic wasting disease,” he said.
Plaza intends to present the 2022 deer survey report to the city’s Waterways & Parks Commission meeting later this spring for that group to discuss.