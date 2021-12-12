CHIPPEWA FALLS — Susan Bergeman grew up watching her dad, Jordan, pushing her brother in races.
Jeffrey Bergeman, now 15, suffered cardiac arrest on May 24, 2008, when he was 22 months old. He sustained brain damage, and is confined to a wheelchair. Jeffrey's expressive face shows his family how much he loves participating in races.
Jordan and Jeffrey have now competed in 16 marathons together. Jeffrey also took part in a marathon with his mom, Jess.
Now, it's Susan's turn.
Susan, 14, has pushed her older brother in seven cross-country meets this year. They are both freshmen at Chippewa Falls High School and joined the school's cross country team this fall.
"I like to run; it's a big stress-reliever," Susan said. "And I know Jeffrey loves it, too. It's just something fun we can do together."
The Bergemans never expected their story to gain any sort of media attention outside the Chippewa Valley. However, their story will be shared nationwide today on ABC's "Good Morning America 3: What You Need To Know." The segment is slated to appear between 12:20 p.m. and 12:30 p.m., Jess said.
Their story also has been told on the Good Morning America website and in a recent article in Runner's World magazine.
"It's kind of crazy," Susan said. "I never expected anything like this. I never thought it would blow up like this."
The segment for GMA3 was recorded via Zoom a week ago. While Jeffrey is non-verbal, he answers yes by turning his head to the left, and no by turning his head to the right. He also has a computer that can create verbal responses, and that is what was used for the television segment.
"They spent this week editing the piece," Susan said Friday.
Running together
Susan pushed Jeffrey in their first 5K (3.1 mile) race in 2016, when she was just nine years old, their mother said.
"(Susan) could barely see over the top of the chair," Jess said with a laugh.
Despite Susan's tiny stature, she pushed Jeffrey in multiple races throughout middle school.
Susan said she weighs about 110 pounds; Jeffrey and the chair combined are also about 110 pounds, so even a small hill or uneven surface is a steep challenge.
"It's a lot of trails," Susan said of the cross country courses. "A lot of our meets are on grass, and dirt, and divots."
She admits each race is exhausting, but she isn't complaining, either.
"I'm pretty tired, but this is what we trained to do," she said. "I just try to give it my all, every single meet."
Jess said that if Susan ran by herself, she could average 8 to 8½ minutes per mile. But pushing Jeffrey, she is typically 10 to 11 minutes per mile. Their best time this year was 31:29 in a 5K race. Susan finished the Eau Claire Half-Marathon in 1 hour, 55 minutes in September, while Jeffrey was pushed by their dad in the marathon that day.
"It's definitely an intentional choice for her," Jess said. "She could probably make varsity if she ran on her own, but that's not what she's chose to do. This is her and Jeffrey's thing. I think it's wonderful how well they've been received. Everyone has enjoyed seeing them at meets."
Jess said she also didn't expect any coverage outside of the Chippewa Valley media on their story.
"We're happy to spread the positive message of inclusion," she said.