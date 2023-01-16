CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa Falls man has been named as the suspect in the shooting of a woman on Saturday in Chippewa Falls.

Joshua D. Moggo, 31, 928 First Ave., was booked into the Chippewa County Jail on possible charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, violating a domestic abuse restraining order, felon in possession of a firearm, endangering safety-reckless use of a firearm, burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon, misdemeanor-level bail jumping, and domestic abuse, with an enhancer in the presence of a child.

