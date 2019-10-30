Rest assured that when Suzy Bogguss presents two concerts this weekend in this part of Wisconsin, the country music star will play the hits that have helped her sell 4 million records. She also expects to sing songs written so recently they’re not on even on an album yet.
Speaking by phone from her home near Nashville, Tenn., the affable Bogguss explained why the audience will be treated to radio staples such as “Outbound Plane,” “Someday Soon,” “Letting Go” and “Drive South”: She looks at the situation as if she were a fan attending a concert.
“I’m so disappointed when I don’t get to hear at least one of my favorite hit songs that were on the radio when I was in that vulnerable state,” she said. “Sometimes, the songs, they really make you feel stuff, and so I always try to do that for people.”
Bogguss will present the full diversity of her career when she takes the stage Saturday at the Park Center in Hayward and Sunday at the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts in Menomonie.
To be sure, there is plenty to choose from, and she talked about the varied musical paths she has taken since she emerged on the country music scene in the 1990s and gone on to win Grammy, Country Music Association, Academy of Country Music and ASCAP awards.
For example, some of her more recent recordings have focused on American folk songs, and another album was devoted to the music of Merle Haggard.
“I kind of pick and choose a couple out of those,” she said, adding: “People certainly identify with most of those songs.”
Keeping it fresh
In general, she said, she usually decides in the moment what music will fit at a particular time in concert.
“It’s always kind of been my MO,” she said. “I’ve not ever been very good at adhering to a produced kind of a show. I really enjoy the whole experience of making a one-night feeling that you don’t feel like it’s gong to be the same tomorrow or people are leaving thinking they saw you do a show on autopilot.”
While Bogguss has performed multiple times at the Chippewa Valley’s large music festivals, Country Jam USA and Country Fest, this time she’s bringing an acoustic group (no drums) suited to the more intimate surroundings.
“Just more of like an Alison Krauss kind of a band,” she said. “It’s not really bluegrass, but it’s just stripped down, more musicianship kind of thing. ... For people who really like music, that really are into it, they’ll be dazzled by these guys’ playing.”
In addition, Bogguss continued, audiences will hear lots of three-part harmonies along with “lots of crazy banter.”
“I tell the worst jokes in the world,” she said. “Make sure nobody brings any rotten tomatoes.”
More ‘Aces’
Those who would like to hear a recording that captures Bogguss’ live sound can pick up “Aces Redux,” a 2016 re-recording of her massive hit album from 1991.
“The only time I really carry a full band anymore is at Christmas when I’m doing my Christmas show,” she said. “The rest of the time it’s just this trio. We’re onstage together and we’re really tight. ... And I wanted that to be available to people when they leave the experience they could take something home with them that was more like what they have seen on the live stage.”
Currently Bogguss is in the process of creating new material. She and her husband, songwriter-musician Doug Crider, have written about nine new songs, and she has been collaborating with famed Nashville tunesmiths Bill Lloyd, Matraca Berg and Gretchen Peters, who she writes with a lot.
But with the music release process continually evolving, she’s not sure how she will present the new work.
“So I don’t know if it’s going to be a long form album like we used to do,” she said. “I’ve kind of been polling my fans to see what do they want because a lot of people are carrying vinyl records around with them. Lots of them are carrying download sticks instead so they don’t even have the CD.”
However, this weekend’s concert audiences may get an early listen.
“I’ll probably pick out a couple of the new ones to do for folks,” she said. “I kind of like to get their response ahead of time, see which ones are really making a move.”
Strong women
During her career Bogguss has had the opportunity to perform in two female country supergroups. For a time she toured with Mary Chapin Carpenter and Kathy Mattea; and now she occasionally goes on the road with Terri Clark and Pam Tillis for the Chicks With Hits tour.
She spoke effusively about both team efforts.
Of the first, she said: “That was one of my favorite times ever! Oh my gosh, we had so much fun! Kathy’s one of my best friends, and we’re in touch all the time. We’re still talking about doing something; one of these days we’re going to get it done.”
The current effort came about because she and Clark have the same hairdresser, and they both attended the stylist’s destination wedding. While a group of the guests were staying in a large Victorian house, she and Clark, along with other musicians, got together one evening and sang old country songs.
Bogguss and Clark decided they wanted to keep the fun going, and Tillis was chosen for her own collection of hits and also for her instrumental prowess.
Doing 20 to 25 shows a year, in addition to their solo careers, the women have a great time together, Bogguss said. There is another fun part of it besides the camaraderie. As she explained: “I get to sing some of my favorite songs from the ’90s. ... I came up at the same time as Pam, and sometimes when I heard songs that came on the radio I’d be like, ‘Why didn’t I hear that song first?’ Now I get to sing it, so that’s pretty great.”
That collaborative spirit also was in evidence earlier this month when Bogguss performed during the lunch break of a Habitat for Humanity homebuilding crew in Nashville. In addition to praising the workers she and other musicians serenaded, Bogguss said she had the thrill of meeting Jimmy Carter. The former president and his, wife, Rosalynn Carter, have long supported Habitat, and he was on site when she was there.
“Talking to him is like talking to a 35-year-old man,” she said of the 95-year-old. While she acknowledged he has taken a couple of falls recently, she said, “You would never guess he is the age that he is. He sounds just so vital.”
Besides the Haggard tribute and folk song albums, Bogguss has explored other genres. In 2003 she made an album of modern swing music with Ray Benson of Asleep at the Wheel. An album of original music in 2007 landed her at number 4 on the jazz charts. In addition, she said her newer songs have a bluesy feel.
“It is so funny,” she said. “It seems like I am open at some point and then, because I’m open, I mention something to someone, and something happens.”