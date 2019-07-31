CHIPPEWA FALLS -- The musical lumberjack aggregation known as the Swampers will present an all-new show titled “Today in the Valley” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, and Friday, Aug. 9, at Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St.
The performances kick off Chippewa Falls’ Pure Waters Days celebration.
With original stories and songs by Jerry Way and projected photographs by Carol Way, the six-member “swampgrass” ensemble will celebrate all that is new and exciting in the Chippewa Valley: riverfront parks, community theater, arts, music, hotels, restaurants, wineries and more.
Members of the group are Amanda Schaffer, Judy Brist, Kathy Danielson, Tim Danielson, Rob Kuchta and Jerry Way. They will play various folk instruments and feature vocal harmonies.
Tickets cost $13 for adults, $12 for seniors, $6 for youth and $32 for a family. For tickets and more information, call 715-726-9000 or visit cvca.net.