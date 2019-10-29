Eau Claire’s street sweepers have been running from morning to midnight recently in a seasonal rush to snatch up fallen leaves before the city can see a major snowfall.
Double shifts began last week and are expected to continue into mid-November to sweep up leaves so they don’t become clogs in the city’s stormwater system.
“It’s all for keeping the catch basins from plugging and freezing,” said Steven Thompson, the city’s street maintenance manager.
Each sweeper will pick up 25 to 30 loads of leaves, sediment and other debris along the street each day, Thompson said. They unload into dump trucks, which will then haul the leaves and other material to be turned into compost at Seven Mile Creek Sanitary Landfill.
Eau Claire homeowners are not allowed to whisk leaves from their yards and over the curbs to add to the street sweeper’s loads. Instead, residents can set paper or otherwise biodegradable bags full of leaves out next to their garbage cans next week for the twice-annual curbside yard waste collection in Eau Claire.
The city’s five street sweepers were on Eau Claire’s west and north sides on Tuesday and will continue patrolling the city until winter takes hold and covers the streets with snow instead.
“We’ll keep the sweepers out there as long as we can,” said Jeff Pippenger, Eau Claire’s community services director.
The Chippewa Valley saw a hint of wintry weather overnight Monday with a faint snowfall and awoke Tuesday morning to a thin blanket on the ground that was quickly melted by sunshine.
Other parts of Wisconsin saw more snow with 4 inches falling on communities in a diagonal line starting in the southwest corner of Wisconsin and traveling northeast to Green Bay.
Getting ready
Eau Claire began preparing its winter equipment in September, Thompson said, and the 15 plow trucks that will patrol the city’s main snow routes have been ready for a couple of weeks. The city’s road salt and sand storage bins are already stocked up too.
Plow blades have not yet been attached to other vehicles in the city’s fleet, but Thompson said that could get done quickly if significant snow appears in the forecast. As of Tuesday, the National Weather Service predicted only a slight chance for snow coming this weekend.
One thing certain to arrive is Eau Claire’s recently resurrected alternate-side parking law, which goes into effect on Friday and stays in place for six months. To help with street sweeping and snow plowing, residents will be required to abide by odd-even rules for on-street parking from midnight to 7 a.m. daily until May 1. (On odd-numbered days, park on the side of the street with odd-numbered addresses and vice-versa on even days.)
The City Council voted earlier this month to bring back those consistent winter parking rules after deciding that Eau Claire’s policy for the last four winters of only requiring odd-even parking after major snowfalls was not working.
Without a major snowfall anticipated yet, Pippenger said the police will be doing what they can to inform motorists in areas where cars are parked in violation of the winter parking rules.
“We will be issuing warnings; we’re not going right to citations,” Pippenger said.
Costs and expectations
While Eau Claire made it through last winter’s record snowfall without exceeding its budget for snow and ice control, stocking up for the upcoming winter broke that.
“We are overbudget on that,” Pippenger said.
The city has gone about 24% over the $1.8 million budgeted for snow and ice control, he said. Pippenger’s department expects other areas will come in under-budget enough to make up for the overages in winter road maintenance.
“Within the rest of the budget we have areas that are less than 100% and we’ll be able to cover those costs,” he said.
A tough winter in 2018 also drove an overage in the city’s snow and ice control budget. Winter road work cost about $242,000 more than the $1.8 million budgeted that year.
A recent city budget presentation broke down the costs of different city services as a portion of the tax bill on an average Eau Claire home. Winter road maintenance costs $36 to the owner of an average $174,000 Eau Claire home, according to the city.
A winter outlook issued Oct. 17 by the National Weather Service indicates the Chippewa Valley could be in for a regular winter in terms of temperatures, but with an above-average amount of snow.
While much of the U.S. is likely to have a warmer-than-normal winter, that’s not the case for the Midwest. Wisconsin is among the states that the weather service predicts where the chances for a cooler or warmer winter are equal.
Wisconsin is expected to have a wetter-than-average winter, along with other states in a swath stretching horizontally from Montana to New Jersey, based on the weather service’s current projections. The weather service is scheduled to update its winter projections on Nov. 21.