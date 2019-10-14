One of the many traditions of fall is football season. I’ve been on the sidelines cheering on the flag football kids on my son’s park and recreation teams. Next I was a screaming mom under the lights at the high school games. Now my husband and I are longtime football season ticket holders at our alma mater, UW-Madison.
With football comes hungry players and hungry fans. For college games, we find a lot of enjoyment in serving up a pregame meal a few blocks from Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Guests include our two Badger children, many of their friends, other family members and friends.
At our tailgate events we are limited to gas grills and a turkey fryer for our hot food. There are no electrical outlets for slow cookers and the travel distance makes it impossible to transport hot food, so we rely on foods that travel well in coolers and can be served at room temperature to round out our menu.
For grilling, we occasionally do traditional burgers and brats, but more often my husband puts beef tri-tip or pork loins on the grill. On days with early kickoffs, we like to grill up sausage patties and scramble eggs so everyone can make breakfast sandwiches.
French fries made fresh in the turkey fryer are on the menu no matter what time of day we are eating. I wish I could tell you how good they are. As the weekends get cooler, we also use the grill to heat chili and pots of water for hot chocolate.
Our tailgating menu favorites that can be made at home and travel well include deviled eggs, cheese platters (with curds, of course), tortilla rollups, taco dip and sweets such as scotcheroo cereal bars, pumpkin bars, loaded chocolate chip cookies or brownies.
A fun fall dessert we’ve done is apple “sundaes.” We slice apples, place them in serving bowls and drizzle them with caramel, chopped peanuts and whipped cream.
While I refer to all of these ideas and recipes as “tailgate” food, the beauty is that they can be served anywhere — and for any reason. Football is not required. Serve up a fun fall menu, and enjoy the best the season has to offer.
Maple Caramel Bacon Bites
2 15-count packages frozen phyllo cups
1 lb regular-cut bacon (any flavor/smoke preference, such as peppered, hickory-smoked, maple flavored, etc., but not thick-cut as it is too heavy and big for the delicate phyllo cups), cut in half cross-wise
¾ C brown sugar
½ C maple syrup (pancake maple syrup or real maple syrup)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment and lightly grease it with cooking spray. Place the phyllo cups onto the baking sheet and set aside briefly.
Fry the bacon in batches in a large skillet, cooking until the bacon is just about done, but not crispy. The bacon should be on the chewier side, as it will continue to cook more as it is baked. Drain the bacon onto a paper towel-lined plate and let cool briefly before chopping into tiny bits.
Scoop a ½ teaspoon of brown sugar into each phyllo cup and add a small squirt of maple syrup on top. Fill past the brim of the phyllo cup with bacon, mounding it into the cup. Sprinkle with the remaining brown sugar.
Bake for approximately 12 to 15 minutes or until the phyllo cups and bacon are crisp and the maple caramel is bubbly and caramelized. Cool for about 5 minutes before serving. Can be served warm or at room temperature. Makes 30 servings. Recipe and photo courtesy of the domesticrebel.com.
Maple Pumpkin Fall Harvest Trail Mix
1/4 C pure maple syrup
1 1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice
1/8 tsp sea salt
2/3 C pecan halves
1/3 C pepitas or roasted pumpkin seeds
1/3 C sunflower seeds
1/3 C sliced almonds
1/3 C dried cherries
1/3 C dried apricots
1/4 C golden raisins
1/3 C cinnamon chips
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silpat. Set aside. Add maple syrup to a large sauce pan and heat over medium-high heat until just beginning to boil. Stir in pumpkin pie spice, salt and nuts and cook, stirring frequently, until the nuts have caramelized and the syrup has reduced (about 3 to 5 minutes).
Spread mixture in an even layer on the prepared baking sheet and let cool completely. The candied nuts will harden as they cool.
Once hardened, add the cherries, apricots, raisins and cinnamon chips to the pan, and stir until ingredients are evenly distributed, breaking the candied nuts into clusters as needed. Store in an air-tight container. Makes 10 to 12 servings. Recipe and photo courtesy of slimpickinskitchen.com
Touchdown Taco Cups
1 lb ground beef, scrambled and cooked
1 packet taco seasoning mix
1 package shredded lettuce
1 8-oz package shredded taco blend cheese
1 avocado, prepared into guacamole
1 C salsa
Sour cream
Garnish — chopped cherry tomatoes, black olives, green onions, jalapenos
10 9-oz clear plastic cups
Tortilla chips
Cook ground beef and add in taco seasoning according to packet instructions. Scoop a spoonful of taco mixture into clear plastic cups to use as the base of the dip, followed by a layer of each listed ingredient according to your liking. Top with extra cheese, jalapenos, olives, etc. Makes 10 individual cups. Recipe and photo courtesy of southernmadesimple.com.
Loaded Beer Dip
1 16-oz package plain cream cheese, softened to room temp
1 1-oz packet ranch dressing mix
1/3 C sour cream
2/3 C light beer
1 1/2 C sharp Cheddar cheese (reserve 2 Tbsp for topping)
6 slices bacon, cooked and chopped (reserve 1 Tbsp for topping)
1 bunch green onions, sliced (reserve 2 Tbsp for topping)
Potato chips and pretzels
In a medium bowl, use a hand mixer to mix cream cheese, ranch packet, and sour cream. Slowly add in the beer and mix on low until creamy. Gently stir in the cheese, bacon and green onions. Place in refrigerator for about 30 minutes.
Remove from refrigerator and transfer to serving dish. Top with cheese, bacon and onions. Serve with potato chips and pretzels. Recipe and photo courtesy of cheesecurdinparadise.com.
Italian Sub Bruschetta
½ lb boiled ham, chopped into a small dice
¼ lb capicola, chopped into a small dice
¼ lb salami, chopped into a small dice
¼ lb provolone, chopped into a small dice
1 C diced grape tomatoes
1 16-oz. jar hot pepper rings, diced small
¼-1/2 C diced red onion (depending on your taste)
1 tsp dried oregano
¼ C olive oil
¼ C red wine vinegar
¼ tsp sugar
¼ tsp salt
¼ tsp pepper
Pinch sugar
1 Italian baguette, sliced and toasted
3 C shredded iceberg lettuce
Add all the ham, capicola, salami, provolone, tomatoes, peppers and onion to a large bowl. In a small bowl whisk the oregano, olive oil, vinegar, sugar, salt and pepper in a small bowl and pour over the meat, cheese and peppers. Mix well to combine, cover and refrigerate for at least an hour.
To serve, place the shredded lettuce on top of a piece of bread and top with the sub filling. Recipe and photo courtesy of honestcooking.com.
Grilled BBQ Chicken Nachos
Nachos:
8 oz tortilla chips
2 C finely grated Cheddar cheese
1 C chopped cooked chicken meat (a rotisserie chicken is great for this)
1/4 C BBQ sauce
Sour Cream BBQ Sauce:
1/2 C sour cream
1/4 C BBQ sauce
Extras (all optional):
1 tomato, chopped
1/4 red onion, chopped
1 jalapeno, thinly sliced
1/2 bunch cilantro, chopped
1/2 avocado, chopped
You'll need:
2 15x12-inch sheets of heavy duty aluminum foil
Preheat grill for high, direct heat and prep ingredients. Mix BBQ sauce with cooked chicken and set aside. Mix the sour cream with BBQ sauce and set aside.
Make foil boats by crimping the sides up on two sheets of 15x12-inch sheet of heavy duty aluminum foil to form boats.
Arrange a layer of tortilla chips over the bottom of each foil boat. It's okay if some of the chips overlap, but all chips should have some exposure at the top. Sprinkle with most of the cheese. (Reserve some to go on top of the chicken.)
Sprinkle the BBQ sauce coated cooked, chopped chicken over the chips. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.
Place nacho boats on pre-heated grill, cover and cook for 5 to 10 minutes, until the cheese is melted and the chips are lightly browned at the edges.
To serve, drizzle with sour cream BBQ sauce and sprinkle with extras such as chopped tomato, red onion, jalapeño, and/or cilantro. Recipe and photo courtesy of simplyrecipes.com.