EAU CLAIRE — Justin Held got an unusual 15th birthday gift from his dad — one of the family business’ condominiums and all the responsibility that comes with being a landlord.
The teenager had already been weeding, lawnmowing and some other work at rental properties owned by Held Homes, and his father took note of his son’s interest in becoming involved in the business.
Still a high schooler at the time, Justin Held showed the condo to prospective tenants, handled lease signing, tracked rent payments and made sure the unit was maintained.
“He wanted to give me a head start,” Justin Held said of his dad’s gift. “All that prepared me for what I do now.”
About seven years later, Justin Held, now 22, has been entrusted to head up management of the family company’s more than 100 rental housing buildings throughout the Eau Claire area — ranging from single-family homes to a 22-unit apartment building.
Justin is manager of Property Minds, a full-service property management company he started in 2019 to run the empire his father Mark has built up in the area.
The selection of rental housing under the new company also is growing through new apartments in Altoona and on Eau Claire’s south side.
After Prevea Health announced it would be building a new clinic in Altoona’s River Prairie, that convinced the Helds to stake their claim on land to build apartments in the thriving multiuse development.
“Employment is one of the many things we look for as multifamily developers,” Mark Held said.
Catering to young professionals and retired couples who were looking for new apartments with modern amenities, they started with one building but demand for the units quickly convinced them to keep going. The first River Flats building opened in late 2019, followed by the second last July.
“We actually filled them before they opened,” Justin Held said.
A third building is under construction and on pace for a May opening. The majority of the dozen apartments in it are already rented.
Starting at $1,100 a month for a one-bedroom, the modern apartments come with numerous amenities including tall ceilings, large walk-in closets, open-concept kitchens, in-unit laundry machines, garage parking and use of a cardio exercise room and small sunroom.
On the end of the newest River Flats building, Held Homes is building a tropical island-themed tavern called Somewhere Pub that is scheduled to open in June.
Meanwhile on Eau Claire’s south side in a large piece of land that has long sat vacant, Held Homes completed a big rental housing development called Southside Lofts in autumn. A mix of two- and three-bedroom apartments, that development has 76 units spread across multiple buildings. Renters claimed all of them before the development had completed.
Elsewhere on the city’s south side, the company has an upcoming project where it will build 35 apartments — all one-bedroom units — on land along Gateway Drive.
Often faster than they can build them, the Helds say new apartment buildings fill up.
While news of the hot homebuying market has been well documented, the Helds and other landlords say that demand for rental housing in the Eau Claire area is also high.
“We’re really high in occupancy rates,” said Dale Goshaw, an Eau Claire landlord and past-president of the Chippewa Valley Apartment Association.
Rental units that hit the market these days get gobbled up within a week or two of being listed, he said.
That brisk pace has been around for about three to four years, Goshaw recalls, and in the past year most tenants chose to stay put due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In more than three decades as a landlord, Mark Held said he is often asked how the demand for rental units remains high in the area.
“We live in a good community,” he replies, citing the area’s schools, parks, rivers, festivals and other amenities that draw people here.
This spring the Helds are planning to give back to educators from area schools by offering them 250 free memberships to the golf course owned by the family, Pine Meadow Golf Course. It’s following a similar giveaway the golf course did for health care workers last year to thank them for their work during the pandemic.
Helping with the golf course is among the different business pursuits that Justin Held is involved in.
In addition to companies tied to his family, the 2016 Fall Creek High School grad is also dabbling in other ventures as well.
He works as a Realtor and is part of a company that owns vending machines.
Justin Held attributes his variety of pursuits to a desire to do as much as he can with his life. He also wanted to prove himself to his father.
“I did want to show my dad that I can do it,” he said.
Mark Held said his son has shown that.
“I am very proud of all of Justin’s accomplishments at such a young age,” he said. “It’s been very impressive to watch.”