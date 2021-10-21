After nearly four hours of Marc-On Shooting’s “All Women’s Basic Pistol Course,” we six participants walk single file to the shooting range. I choose the stall closest to the wall so I have only one class member beside me: my best friend, Karen. Neither of us has shot a gun before. I lay my pistol and loaded magazines in front of me on the shelf. My heart pounds.
How many times have I said or heard “pull the trigger,” a figure of speech to get something started? Now here I am: afraid to touch the one part of the gun that’s been off limits until now. The first shot is the hardest. You take the class in a group, but it feels like you shoot alone.
Navy veteran and former corrections officer Dan Marcon opened his indoor range and training center in 2016. Our instructor, Kristin Berg, has worked here ever since. The pro shop sells weapons and ammo, of course, and the sort of T-shirts and hats you’d expect. The gourmet seasoning and “gender reveal” box — shoot it and there’s a blue or pink corn-starch explosion — are aimed at a wide audience.
In the classroom we sit two to a table: a mother and daughter, then Karen and me. The two other women sit alone. Half the class brought pistols chosen by a husband or father. One of us rented a gun from the front desk. Two brought their own handguns. We range in age from 30 to 60-something. Our reasons for being here are varied, though each of us wants to protect ourselves and our families. No one mentions what dangers we fear.
Kristin quickly makes us feel at ease, more conversation than lecture. From the slogan painted over the classroom door — “Everything you need to be a safe, skilled, and confident shooter happens here” — to Kristin’s mantra — “You are responsible for every round that leaves your gun” — safety is at the heart of this training. Before class begins, we must read and initial the 38 range regulations including the universal rules: handle every gun as if it’s loaded and never touch the trigger unless you’re ready to shoot.
We practice picking up our weapons in the same position each time with thumb up and forefinger out, the motion we likely made as kids to turn a hand into a pretend gun. Kristin tells us that even when she grabs her vacuum handle, she uses this hand placement.
We must shoot 50 rounds to be certified, 25 at 10 feet and another 25 at 20 feet. First, we learn shooting stance and how to rack the slide. We learn sighting and how bullets work: the bang is gasses exploding. We take a break for a young mother to pump breast milk, something I never expected.
Sharpshooter and trick shot Annie Oakley claimed to have taught more than 15,000 females to shoot throughout her lifetime, 1860 to 1926. Her hope was that women could “handle guns as naturally as they handle babies.” A headliner in Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show, the gal called “Little Sure Shot” could shoot a cigar out of a someone’s mouth (if she found a guy willing). Over a century later, the world is less “Annie Get Your Gun” and more “Thelma and Louise.” Current FBI data show over 90% of female violent crime victims know their assailants, most often intimate partners.
In September, UW-Eau Claire’s forum speaker Antonia Okafor presented “Gun Rights are Women’s Rights,” which focused on empowering women to fight back. I admire that perspective, though I also identify with James Baldwin’s observation: “The nature of society is to create, among its citizens, an illusion of safety.”
Instructor Kristin is active in the Chippewa Valley chapter of “The Well Armed Woman,” a national group founded in 2012 to enable participants to be their own “self-protectors” and create “freedom, peace of mind and confidence in themselves.” Twenty or so local women meet monthly. There are currently 335 chapters in 47 states.
The Violence Policy Center reports that statistically guns are more likely to kill women than protect them. Still, sales are increasing. The unrest of 2020 prompted otherwise gun-wary Americans to purchase a weapon. One-fifth of the 17 million who bought guns last year — up 5.3% from 2019 — were first-time buyers. About a third were women. Fears for personal security were stoked in part by the coronavirus and “protests” or “riots,” depending on Americans’ different interpretations of the same events. Many of us spent more time at home feeling vulnerable. Throw in extreme political division and it’s harder than ever to tell just who the enemy really is. In this class of six women who look quite similar, for all we know it may even be each other.
Around 39% of American households own at least one gun, a number likely much higher in the Chippewa Valley. As a 6-year-old, I went squirrel hunting with my dad and brothers a few times before I realized they were never going to let me shoot. Being the kid who got to carry a used bread bag filled with dead squirrels is about as glamorous as it sounds. I stopped asking to go along, and by the time I was old enough for hunter safety, I had no interest. Until now.
Kristin tells us, “How often and how well you train is how you will perform under stress.” Turns out just walking from the classroom to the gun range is stress enough for me. Over the sound system I hear Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer” even through my bulky ear protection. It calms me. Still, my hands shake, and my mind goes to mush. “I’m so nervous,” I tell Kristin when she comes to check on me. “You’re fine,” she soothes with the same tone as Queen Atlanna, who advised, “You’re afraid. Good. You’re ready.”
One woman in our line of six shooters disappears in tears. She can’t pull the trigger. Not this time, anyway.
Beside me, Karen fires away. I watch her paper bull’s-eye get torn to shreds. I can’t very well just stand here, heart in my throat, blood thudding in my ears. I’ve had moments like this before. As a kid looking over the edge of the high dive, I had to remind myself: you stood in line in the scorching sun and climbed maybe 20 steps to get here. You gotta jump.